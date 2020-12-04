WHAT’S ON: Get out and about in Coffs this weekend
TEDDY TAHU RHODES & JANE RUTTER
What: Bass baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes and internationally acclaimed flautist Jane Rutter will perform together at the Jetty Theatre, uniting their musical genius to raise our spirits and pull at our heartstrings with some of the world's greatest love songs. In this sublime concert of love and romance, we will be taken to new heights with the passion of Operatic Italy to the Classical Perfection of Handel, Mozart (The Magic Flute), Donizetti and Schubert.
Where: The Jetty Theatre
When: Friday, 6pm and 8.15pm
DORRIGO COMMUNITY MARKETS
What: Dorrigo Community Market is a small country market where locals, community organisations and regional marketeers get together to offer locals and visitors a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, preloved goods, food, jams, pickles and preserves, hand made jewellery, and all manner of other goodies.
Where: Hickory St, Dorrigo
When: Saturday, 8.30am
OPEN MIC NIGHT
What: Bring an instrument along, or just yourself, to perform a few tunes in a friendly, supportive setting or to listen along. While you are there you can check out the Realism to Abstraction exhibition featuring works from local artists Bev Stevens and Gail Cardow.
Where: Red C Events Centre - Jordan Esplanade
When: Friday from 6pm.
ROBERTT & JANICE HUNTER COLLECTION: PART II
What: Following the overwhelming interest in this stunning collection of Central Western Desert, Kimberley and Arnhem Land art, the gallery will showcase the second half of the collection. Featuring the work of more than 30 artists from Central Australia, the Kimberley and Arnhem Land, these paintings explore the rich concepts that bind Aboriginal artists, communities and land together.
Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery
When: Until January 16
THE AMBASSADOR
What: Coffs Culture Hub has been transformed into a contemporary art installation by Eugenia Lim, giving the community a chance to immerse themselves in a truly unique multimedia exhibition. It features contemporary installation and video works alongside sculpture and photographic works, and is the first institutional solo exhibition of Eugenia Lim's work.
Where: Coffs Culture Hub, Coffs Central.
When: Until January 16.
TWILIGHT FOOD MARKETS
What: This weekly food market is diverse in multicultural cuisine, and with lots of choices for the kids, the Twilight Food Markets is the perfect family-friendly affair. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and relax beside the crystal clear water of Coffs Creek. Shout out to Coastal Harvest crew - your cheeseburgers are delicious!
Where: Park Beach Reserve.
When: Friday from 4pm-9pm.
UPTOWN MARKETS
What: Enjoy a day out at this weekly undercover market, open rain, hail or shine. There's plenty on offer including fresh fruit and vegetables, soaps, jewellery, woodwork, art, bric-a-brac, clothes, antiques, pet products and much more.
Where: Castle St car park.
When: Sunday, November 22 from 6am-2pm.
GLENREAGH COMMUNITY MARKETS
What: Come and browse these friendly markets, heaps of bargains. Bric a Brac, candles, soaps, plants, books old and new, collectibles, knitwear, handmade and homemade goodies and much, much more. There are more than 20 stalls including George's famous locally produced beef pies.
Where: Glenreagh School of Arts hall and surrounds
When: Saturday
CORAMBA HOTEL TRIVIA
What: Only the best trivia in the southern hemisphere, of course. Join teams with such classic names as Fake Bamboo, Bar Huggers and The Lost Cows for an evening of knowledge and face-melting excitement.
Where: Coramba Hotel
When: Thursday, 6.30pm for a 7pm start.