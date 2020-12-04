WHAT’S ON: Get out and about in Coffs this weekend

TEDDY TAHU RHODES & JANE RUTTER

What: Bass baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes and internationally acclaimed flautist Jane Rutter will perform together at the Jetty Theatre, uniting their musical genius to raise our spirits and pull at our heartstrings with some of the world's greatest love songs. In this sublime concert of love and romance, we will be taken to new heights with the passion of Operatic Italy to the Classical Perfection of Handel, Mozart (The Magic Flute), Donizetti and Schubert.

Where: The Jetty Theatre

When: Friday, 6pm and 8.15pm

DORRIGO COMMUNITY MARKETS

What: Dorrigo Community Market is a small country market where locals, community organisations and regional marketeers get together to offer locals and visitors a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, preloved goods, food, jams, pickles and preserves, hand made jewellery, and all manner of other goodies.

Where: Hickory St, Dorrigo

When: Saturday, 8.30am

The Dorrigo community markets are packed full of fresh produce and quality wares

OPEN MIC NIGHT

What: Bring an instrument along, or just yourself, to perform a few tunes in a friendly, supportive setting or to listen along. While you are there you can check out the Realism to Abstraction exhibition featuring works from local artists Bev Stevens and Gail Cardow.

Where: Red C Events Centre - Jordan Esplanade

When: Friday from 6pm.

ROBERTT & JANICE HUNTER COLLECTION: PART II

What: Following the overwhelming interest in this stunning collection of Central Western Desert, Kimberley and Arnhem Land art, the gallery will showcase the second half of the collection. Featuring the work of more than 30 artists from Central Australia, the Kimberley and Arnhem Land, these paintings explore the rich concepts that bind Aboriginal artists, communities and land together.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery

When: Until January 16

Spring Creek Gap is part of the Robert and Janice Hunter Collection

THE AMBASSADOR

What: Coffs Culture Hub has been transformed into a contemporary art installation by Eugenia Lim, giving the community a chance to immerse themselves in a truly unique multimedia exhibition. It features contemporary installation and video works alongside sculpture and photographic works, and is the first institutional solo exhibition of Eugenia Lim's work.

Where: Coffs Culture Hub, Coffs Central.

When: Until January 16.

TWILIGHT FOOD MARKETS

What: This weekly food market is diverse in multicultural cuisine, and with lots of choices for the kids, the Twilight Food Markets is the perfect family-friendly affair. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and relax beside the crystal clear water of Coffs Creek. Shout out to Coastal Harvest crew - your cheeseburgers are delicious!

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 4pm-9pm.

Coffs Harbour Twilight Food Markets.

UPTOWN MARKETS

What: Enjoy a day out at this weekly undercover market, open rain, hail or shine. There's plenty on offer including fresh fruit and vegetables, soaps, jewellery, woodwork, art, bric-a-brac, clothes, antiques, pet products and much more.

Where: Castle St car park.

When: Sunday, November 22 from 6am-2pm.

GLENREAGH COMMUNITY MARKETS

What: Come and browse these friendly markets, heaps of bargains. Bric a Brac, candles, soaps, plants, books old and new, collectibles, knitwear, handmade and homemade goodies and much, much more. There are more than 20 stalls including George's famous locally produced beef pies.

Where: Glenreagh School of Arts hall and surrounds

When: Saturday

CORAMBA HOTEL TRIVIA

What: Only the best trivia in the southern hemisphere, of course. Join teams with such classic names as Fake Bamboo, Bar Huggers and The Lost Cows for an evening of knowledge and face-melting excitement.

Where: Coramba Hotel

When: Thursday, 6.30pm for a 7pm start.