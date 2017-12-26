What's on during the end of the year

NYE at the Coast Hotel

What: Celebrate New Year's Eve with live music from Doubleshot downstairs and DJ Breno spinning tunes upstairs. Entry is free before 9pm and $10 after.

Where: The Coast Hotel.

When: Sunday, 8pm-2am.

New Year's Eve service party

What: Dress up in metallics and bring the party vibe for your chance to win great prizes. Come along to the 5pm service to celebrate the year. There will be a fashion parade for the kids and some rapid-fire sharing.

Where: Lifehouse Church, Coffs Coast.

When: Sunday, 5-7pm

IWA Pro Wrestling Live Summer Meltdown

What: International Wrestling Australia has spent close to 20 years perfecting a unique form of live entertainment that has to be seen to be believed. A slick combination of comedy, athleticism and drama, they are the physical embodiment of comic book superheroes and villains.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday, January 6, at 7.30pm.

Cost: VIP ringside tickets $25, adults $18 and children $14.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au

Screen Wave International Film Festival

What: Coffs Coast's Heart of Film brings with it a bolder and wider film program than ever, plus special guests, Australian and NSW premieres, film culture events, and a pioneering public art installation project. Enjoy more than 70 films from more than 18 countries covering genres from world cinema, documentary, Australian cinema, call of the surf and LGBTQI.

Where: The Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Wednesday, January 10, until Thursday, January 25.

Visit swiff.com.au.

Summer Cup Race Day

What: An eight-race program with hospitality packages available, fashions on the field, family fun with free entry, jumping castle and face painting for the children followed by live music after race eight with Benny Black.

Where: Coffs Racing, Howard St.

When: Friday from noon-8am.

Coffs Harbour brick event

What: Don't miss the creations of many talented LEGO brick builders as they go on display for fans of all ages. The Coffs Harbour Brick Event is for LEGO fans and will showcase more than 20 different exhibitions made from LEGO bricks.

Detailed works will feature in excess of 30,000 pieces each.

Themes on display include Space and Star Wars, city with working trains, Wild West, operating technical vehicles and more.

There will also be a build and play table, along with creation walls for children and adults of all ages.

Retail outlets will be offering fans all the latest in LEGO® products, games, merchandise and jewellery creations.

Where: Norm Jordan Pavilion at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Saturday, January 20, and Sunday, January 21, from 9am-3.30pm.

Cost: Adults $14.50, children (5-15yrs) $9.50, family $53 and children under three free.

Visit brickevents.iwanna ticket.com.au or buy tickets at the door.

Coffs Harbour brick event. Contributed

The Funk Thieves

What: Enjoy free entry to the New Year's Eve Beach party with The Funk Thieves who rob the grooves and melodies of some of the funkiest artists including The Jackson Five to Jamiroquai. The sound is a cocktail of reggae and rock, funk, dance and disco, throwing in the occasional original to compliment the clever arrangement of covers and keeping it anything but predictable.

Where: The Sawtell Hotel.

When: Sunday, December 31 from 8pm.

NYE with Ebb N Flo

What: Catch Ebb n Flo's last show ever at the Hoey Moey. Taking the stage for the last time will be an all-star line-up with special guest Madam Parker. Having formed in late 2008, Ebb n Flo stomped the East Coast with their own brand of reggae.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, December 31, from 5pm.

Reggae at the Hoey: Ebb n Flo groove out. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate Rob Wright

Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race

What: Watch the 37th Coffs Harbour Race as yachts make their way from Pittwater. The Coffs Harbour Yacht Club is excited to provide ideal facilities and a welcome for the fleet when they arrive.

Where: 30 Marina Drive, Coffs Harbour.

When: Thursday and Friday, open all day.

NYE at The Coffs

What: Party into the new year with an indoor music festival, foam party, silent disco and RNB across four rooms.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Sunday, December 31, from 8pm.

Cost: $16.50, visit goo.gl/wVGNhv