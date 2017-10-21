What's on: Coffs Coast and Clarence Valley

CANCER GALA: Paul Mercurio, star of Baz Luhrmann's Australian film Strictly Ballroom, will be the celebrity judge of the 2017 Stars of the Coffs Coast Dance for Cancer gala fundraising night at C.ex Coffs on October 28.

THERE is heaps on this month, whatever your preference for entertainment and don't forget a hat, sunscreen, sunnies and a water bottle if you are heading for the outdoor life.

COUNTRY MUSTER

CLARENCE Valley Country Muster, with headline acts Jett Williams and Tania Kernaghan, plus a long list of other performers from Chad Morgan to the Gunbarrel Highwaymen will be held from October 23-29 at 11 Coulters Lane, Calliope. www.cvcmuster.com.au

COUNTRY STARS

COUNTRY music star Lee Kernaghan and special guests The Wolfe Brothers will take to the stage at C.ex offs on 7.30-9.30pm on Sunday, November 12. The concert will cover 25 years of Lee's smash hits and will also feature songs from his new 25th anniversary album.

CLARENCE VALLEY INDIGENOUS ART AWARD

OCTOBER 25 will see the winner of the 2017 Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award announced. Held every two years, finalists in this year's award will be on show at Clarence Regional Gallery until December 9, as will Yiiy: A Method to Decolonize, a solo show by the 2015 winner of the award, Penny Evans, plus the entire Lindt Collection of photographs. Landscapes of the Clarence and work by members of the Grafton Art Club from the collection will mark 50 years of work by members of the Grafton Art Club.

ROSS WILSON

ENTERTAINER Ross Wilson will appear at Sawtell RSL on Saturday, November 11. Doors open 7.30pm. Tickets $35. Call 66531577.

AFTER THE STORM (Cinematinee)

A dissolute private detective attempts to reconnect with his family after the death of his father. Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda crosses cultural lines to explore parental responsibilities, personal bonds and the capacity for forgiveness. Jetty Memorial Theatre, October 26, 10.30am, 1.30pm, 6pm

FRENCHY UNLEASHED

ACTOR, rapper, Tinderer and comedian Frenchy will share his inappropriate banter and observational humour with a new show at C.ex Coffs on Thursday October 26 from7.30-10pm.

WOMEN'S ASHES SERIES

AUSTRALIA V England. October 26, C.ex Coffs International Stadium, The Australian and England cricket teams will contest three one-day internationals ODI, one Test match and three Twenty20 Internationals, with the team that accumulates the most points across the series to be crowned the winner of the 2017-18 Commonwealth Bank Women's Ashes series. Ticketek.com or call 66484950

LADIES AND TRADIES

FUNDRAISER organised by the Pink Silks Trust committee for the Coffs Coast's first all-terrain medical rescue vehicle for bush and beach rescues. At Coffs Harbour's Hoey Moey, Friday, October 27 from 6.30pm tix $40. info@pinksilks.com.au.

GONE BUT STILL FABULOUS

WAYNE Rogers performs the biggest songs from the biggest stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood at Coffs Harbour's Jetty Memorial Theatre on Saturday, October 28. Phone 66484930. jettytheatre.com

UPCYCLING SCULPTURE WORKSHOP

LEARN how to create sculptures from used materials at the Upcycling Sculpture Workshop at Bowerhouse Community Reuse Centre, Short Cut Rd, Raleigh on October 28 from 9.30am-3pm. $60/$30 conc. Register: midwaste.org.au/ upcycling.

STARS DANCE FOR CANCER

FOLK & BLUEGRASS

DORRIGO Folk and Bluegrass Festival 2017 runs October 27-29, based at Dorrigo Showground and the program includes plenty of home-grown talent. with the inaugural Dorrigo Old-Time Music School held October 25-27. Featured artists include Foghorn Stringband and Mile Twelve. Info@ dorrigo folkbluegrass.com.au.

82nd GRAFTON JACARANDA FESTIVAL

GRAFTON goes purple from October 28 to November 5 with a packed program of events all over the city as part of the 82nd Jacaranda Festival.

BIRDS OF THE COFFS COAST

BRING your binoculars and discover the amazing variety of birds that call the Coffs Coast home or holiday stopover on this interactive 3km bird-watching on Saturday October 28. Coffs Ambassador Pauline will guide you through a variety of different habitats. Bookings: ourlivingcoast.com.au

NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY

ADMIRE entries in the 2017 Marnie Yeates Nature Photography Exhibition, on show at Coffs Harbour's Bunker Cartoon Gallery 10am-4pm daily until Sunday, October 29.

TENORI AT ANCHOR

FOUR of Queensland's powerhouse singers, David Kidd, Andrew Pryor, Craig Atkinson and Jason Turnbull will perform at Anchors Wharf Café at 6pm on Saturday, October 28 and 2.30pm on Sunday, October 29. Tenori will bring their sense of fun and sophistication to classics from opera, music theatre, jazz and everything in between, from the soaring heights of Puccini to the glitz and swagger of Elvis. Bookings Anchors Wharf Café.

HARBOUR HISTORY WALK

WALK and learn the Aboriginal and European history of Coffs Harbour on this relaxing 3km walk with Coffs Ambassador Adrian from 10am-12pm on Sunday, October 29. Bookings ourlivingcoast.com.au

HOSCHKE HISTORY

COFFS Harbour Regional Museum has a significant collection of items acquired by the pioneering Hoschke family now on display at the museum in Harbour Drive.

CRIME WITH MICHAEL ROBOTHAM

BEST-SELLING crime writer and Coffs Coast local Michael Robotham will visit Coffs Harbour's Harry Bailey Memorial Library from 6-7.30pm on Tuesday, October 31 to talk all things writing and books. His new psychological thriller The Secrets She Keeps plus his other titles will also be on sale.

DIGITAL MEETS TRADITIONAL

ARTISTS Deb Mansfield, Alex Riske and JP Willis blur the boundaries between the digital and the hand made in exhibitions of their work which are on show at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery until November 18.

SOUND OF MUSIC

FIONA Stiles and Beckley Vincent lead a cast of locals in the new Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company production of the Rogers and Hammerstein classic The Sound of Music, at the Jetty Memorial Theatre from November 3-26.

CORAMBA RAINFOREST STROLL

CORAMBA Nature Reserve is the only remaining patch of subtropical lowland rainforest remaining along the Orara River. Stroll through this lush rainforest and discover the abundant birdlife birds and amazing large trees of this precious remnant, an endangered ecological community on Saturday November 4. This is a small group tour with a 0.5km easy grade walk, suitable for all ages with Coffs Ambassador tour guide Alison. Bookings www.ourlivingcoast.com.au

BLUES AND BERRIES 2017

BLUES music and berries by the beach at Woolgoolga Beach Reserve on Sunday November 5 from 9am-4pm for Woolgoolga Blues and Berries Fair 2017. Live music with Mal Eastick, Blues Arcadia and Fiona Boyle. Market and food stalls, competitions, Miss Blueberry pageant, free farm tours to Costa Berries farm. Free entry, family community fair. See bluesandberries.com.au

UNA (Cinematinee)

Adapted from Scottish playwright David Harrower's award-winning play Blackbird, Una follows a young woman's journey to reclaim her past, 15 years after she ran away with an older man, who was then jailed. An emotionally powerful debut by Australian and international theatre director Benedict Andrews. Stars Rooney Mara and Ben Mendelsohn. Thursday November 9,10.30am, 1.30 and 6pm, Jetty Memorial Theatre,

PECKING ORDER (Cinematinee)

THE year's best flockumentary sees New Zealand director Slavko Martinez get inside the 148-year-old Christchurch Poultry, Bantam and Pigeon Club to find a world of peculiar personalities and low stakes power plays where the stars of the show are either champions or lunch. See it on Thursday November 23 at Jetty Memorial Theatre at 10.30am or 1.30pm.

ART GOES TO COURT

COFFS Harbour's magnificent new court house will host a special arts performance on Friday November 24 from 7-10pm, hosted by the Friends of the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery, with special permission from the Attorney General. ABC Radio and TV host James Valentine will lead a 'pub chat' with a panel of creatives; Scott Muller from Ten Tenors will sing and Jon Thiering will create one of his sand paintings and students will entertain with mime, circus and interactive art display. $75pp includes food, beer, wine and soft drink. Fundraiser for new still life artworks.

STILL National Still Life Award

BIENNIAL national award for the genre of still life in all mediums. People's Choice voting November 23-25; Opening night November 25, 6-8pm. Exhibition will remain on show until January 20, 2018. Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

FESTIVAL OF SMALL HALLS SUMMER TOUR

FOLK and contemporary acoustic artists from two major national festivals are touring the tiny halls of country communities all over Australia. Catch them at Nymboida Community Hall, Nymboida at 6.30pm on Friday November 24 or Valla Public Hall, 58 Cowins Valley Rd, Valla at 6.30pm on Saturday November 25. Tix 0754961066