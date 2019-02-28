What's on around the Coffs Coast

Jillionaire, who has worked with massive names like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and more, is set to perform on the Coffs Coast as part of his Australian tour.

What: With over 20 years of experience, Jillionaire is at the forefront of global dance music, while staying true to his Trinidadian roots.

Part of the super group Major Lazer, Jillionaire has worked with the biggest names in music including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Ellie Goulding and countless more, and has played the best parties the world has to offer.

Jillionaire is set to perform on the Coffs Coast as part of his Australian tour.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: March 16 from 7pm.

Aussie musician James Reyne will perform at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

James Reyne

What: James Reyne's songs have provided the soundtrack to endless Australian summers, including The Boys Light Up, Reckless, Beautiful People, Lakeside and more.

Reyne will perform A Crawl To Now, a 90-minute live show featuring songs selected from over twenty albums.

He'll be joined on stage by renowned guitarist Josh Owen in acoustic duo format.

Reyne said: "This will be a comprehensive look at the past unto the present. I've sifted through all of the Australian Crawl material with the intention of performing it "songbook” style... I'm very excited about these shows.”

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: March 9 from 7.30pm. Tickets are $60. Buy tickets at jettytheatre.com.

Belinda Carlisle

What: Belinda Carlisle returns to Australia to celebrate 30 years of her iconic album Runaway Horses. Originally a member of the 80's group The Go-Gos, she's produced great pop hits over her successful solo career.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: March 6 from 8pm. Tickets $69. Buy them at cex.com.au

The Killer Queen Experience comes to Moonee Beach Tavern. Contributed

Killer Queen Experience

What: Paying homage to Britain's regal rock quartet, Killer Queen are the hottest ticket in town when it comes to tribute acts. Featuring complete costumes, superb musicianship and a cast resembling the original members.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Saturday from 7pm.

The Sapphires

What: This funny, heart-warming tale, inspired by the life of writer Tony Briggs' mother, is one of Australia's best-loved stories having won multiple awards as a play and film. It follows the journey of four young Aboriginal women who sing Motown hits during the 60's.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: March 13 from 8pm. Buy tickets at jettytheatre.com

bcu Coffs TRI

What: A weekend of triathlons and aquathons for those aged 6 and over, incorporating the beautiful harbour for the swim leg, closed roads for the cycle leg and a run around the picturesque foreshores. The event also includes the NSW State Championship Race.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Saturday and Sunday.

Aunty Bea Ballengary will host the Women of the World's (WOW) ninth free annual event. leigh Jensen

Women of the World

What: A day of rituals, ceremony, performance and celebration.

Join the Women of the World's (WOW) ninth free annual event where women come together to share stories, develop new connections and heal from past traumas.

The event will be led by Aunty Bea, local Gumbaynggirr Elder and 2018 Coffs Coast Woman of the Year.

The day will include therapeutic arts workshops including ukulele, drumming, dancing, movement therapy and more, and a nourishing shared lunch.

All women welcome. A Children's Space with activities and a facilitator will be provided.

Where: Norm Jordan Pavilion.

When: March 9 from 10am-6pm. Free event.

Bird's Eye View exhibition

What: Where would the world be without women? In celebration of International Women's Day, enjoy this exhibition featuring a special selection of cartoons from women cartoonists and their take on the world.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery @ The Bunker.

When: 10am-4pm daily, beginning March 8.

Men's Shed Open Day & Garage Sale

What: Learn about the community group for guys, Coffs Harbour Men's Shed, browse the shop and see the two model train layouts courtesy of Coffs Coast Railroad Modellers.

Where: 138a Howard St.

When: Saturday from 7am-1pm.

Uptown Markets

What: This undercover market features up to 100 stalls - rain, hail or shine. Offering fresh fruit and vegetables, jewellery, collectables, bric-a-brac, hot food, second-hand goods, books, clothing, coffee and plenty more.

Where: Ground floor of the Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday from 7am-2pm.

The Made With Love Markets, held four times a year, will take place on Sunday. Gemima Harvey/Coffs Coast Advoca

Made with Love Markets

What: Held four times a year, the market is the biggest dedicated handmade boutqiue market on the North Coast. Find everything from candles, soap, artwork, jewellery, clothes, plants, homewares and much more.

Where: Middle level of Park Beach Plaza carpark.

When: Sunday from 9am-2pm.

Giingan Tour

What: Immerse yourself in the local Gumbaynggirr culture with the award-winning Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience. Experience traditional stories, language learning, cultural dancing, bush-tucker tasting, damper cooking, artwork and more.

Where: Sealy Lookout.

When: March 9 from 10am-1.30pm.