What's on around the Coffs Coast this weekend

LIVE TUNES: Pinc Zinc will be taking the stage at the Coast Hotel tonight. Contributed

SWIFF Lightbox

What: SWIFF Light Box is a public projection art installation which will be lighting up four sites at the Jetty strip. It sees buildings and walls drenched cinematic moving image artworks.

Where: Jetty strip.

When: Daily from 8.30pm until January 25.

Pink Zinc

What: Pink Zinc is an an energetic four piece setup that embraces a variety of tunes from a total blend of genres including Rock, Soul, Pop, and Blues.

Where: Coast Hotel.

When: Saturday, January 20.

SWIFF Film Festival

What: There's only a few more days until SWIFF's 2018 Film Festival draws to a close. Experience a world class program of films from over 18 different countries from strands such as documentary, Australian Cinema, and more.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Now until November 25.

2018 MTBA Downhill National Series

What: Mountain Bike Australia in conjunction with Clarence Valley Mountain Bike Club present Round 1 of the 2018 Downhill National Series this weekend.

Enjoy two days of mountain bike racing with categories from under-15s through to Masters for both men and women.

Where: Orara East State Forest.

When: Saturday, January 20 - Sunday, January 21.

Coffs Harbour Brick Event

What: Showcasing the Lego creations of talented brick builders, the Coffs Harbour Brick Event returns once again this weekend. Themes include Space and Star Wars, City, Wild West and more.

Where: Norm Jordan Pavilion at Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

When: From 9am Saturday and Sunday.