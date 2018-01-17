What's on around the Coffs Coast this week

Access All Areas Film Festival

What: Coffs Harbour Support Services is hosting a film festival showing award-winning short films that reflect the lived experience of people with disability.

Where: Cavanbah Hall, 191 Harbour Dr, Coffs Harbour

When: Thursday, January 25 from 1-3pm. Entry is by gold coin donation.

Mundine v Browne at the Hoey

What: Catch Anthony 'The Man' Mundine and Tommy 'The Titan' Browne battle it out in the Star of the Ring.

When: Tonight from 7pm.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

Oz Day Out

What: The all-ages music festival has roped in electronic Kiwi talent OPIUO and other special guests. There will also be cricket on the lawn and a water slide.

Where: Coffs Harbour Racecourse.

When: Friday, January 26 from 3-10pm. To book tickets, visit stickytickets.com.au.

SWIFF Light Box

What: Local artists and award-winning projection collective Illuminart will light up spaces around the Jetty precinct, in a free outdoor light show.

Where: At the Jetty Theatre, Element Bar and South Coffs Island (quarry site).

When: Tomorrow to January 25 from 8.30pm.

2018 MTBA Downhill National Series

What: Mountain Bike Australia in conjunction with Clarence Valley Mountain Bike Club are presenting Round 1 of the 2018 Downhill (DHI) National Series at Coffs Harbour this weekend.

When: January 20 - 21.

Where: Orara East State Forest.

Coffs Jetty Family Carnival

What: This week marks the final week of the Jetty Carnival for this year. Rides, games and food are all available at the jetty, weather permitting.

When: Finishes January 20.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

Coffs Harbour Brick Event

WHAT: The Coffs Harbour Brick Event is a Lego-fan event for all ages and will be the biggest of its kind held on the Coffs Coast, showcasing more than 20 different exhibits made from Lego bricks. Themes on display encompass Space and Star Wars, City (with working trains), Wild West, operating Technic vehicles and much more.

Adults $14.50, Children $9.50, Family $53.

WHERE: Coffs Harbour Showground.

WHEN: January 20-21 from 9am each day.