What's on across the Coffs Coast

Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea

What: Enjoy a cup of tea and show your support for a cancer free future by attending the Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

Where: BCU Park Beach Plaza.

When: Thursday at 10am.

Mad Hatters' Market

What: Held on the fourth Sunday of each month, the Mad Hatters' Market has activities, market stalls, live music and more for everyone to enjoy.

Activities include art and craft, there's fun things for the kids to do and delicious food to be eaten.

Where: Gale Street, Coramba.

When: Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Bollywood Beach Market

What: Local market with Bollywood flavour, there's live music, local produce and more to enjoy by the beach. Expect to be asked to dance with others to random bollywood and bhangra songs.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Saturday, May 26 from 8am to 2pm.

Bollywood markets at Woolgoolga foreshores Photo: TREVOR VEALE / The Woolgoolga Advertiser Trevor Veale/ The

Walking for pleasure

What: Enjoy a social walk on tracks and a low tide circuit from Mullaway beach car park to Safety beach.

Where: Mullaway Beach Carpark.

When: Sunday at 8.45am.

For more information, call 0408327434 or email coffscoasting@gmail.com

Mullaway Headland and Beach. 03 MAY 2018 Trevor Veale

Miss Chief

What: Miss Chief are four experienced musicians who play classic hits, old and new, with a focus on great female artists including Janis Joplin, Alanis Morrisette and Pink.

Blues-voiced vixen Bobby Coulton and groove bassist Troy Cheers, from popular duo the Lazy Sundays, saw a need to take their acoustic style to the next level.

The band includes rocking guitarist Darren Horne, and funk drummer Darren La Rosa.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Friday, May 25.

Christian Patey

What: Christian Patey has been joining forces with electronic producers from across the world to create a new, effortlessly cool sound for himself.

The one-man band that is infused with electric guitar, synths, samples and drums together illuminates the room and takes the listener on an uplifting and feel good journey.

Christian is reeling from a massive 2017 with single Is This Real premiered on Triple J and added to rotation on Double J, followed by two other singles High and Can't Get Enough both played continually on Triple J unearthed along with three east coast tours.

He is kicking off 2018 with his single This which premiered on Triple J.

Patey has joined forces with electronic producer Steve Thornely and Sydney-based artist Isabel to produce his latest single Better Way.

The story behind the track is about keeping your ego at bay in relationships with your loved ones.

Where: 5 Church St, Bellingen.

When: Saturday, May 25.

Christian Patey will play at 5 Church Street in Bellingen. Contributed

Botanic Gardens Open Day

What: The Botanic Gardens Open Day is an annual event where Botanic Gardens, Australia-wide showcase their special features and activities for the community.

The North Coast Regional Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour is hosting a week of activities in the run up to the National Botanic Garden Open Day on Sunday, May 27 with something to interest everyone.

Tuesday workshops are for those on the land to learn about the new Biosecurity Act and to identify weeds in the environment.

Wednesday is for the rose lovers with a workshop run by the garden's resident rose expert

It will be all things botanical on Thursday, with a careers day for Coffs Harbour students and a guided tour for the public looking at the diversity of plants in the Botanic Gardens.

A Nocturnal walk through the garden on Friday evening is always a fun event with a National Parks and Wildlife Services guide looking for the creatures of the night.

The Plant Fair will be held on Saturday, May 26 from 8.30am-2.30pm and there will be a range of stalls offering exotic and native plants, rainforest trees, orchids and succulents.

Sunday will be an open day, with tours, inspections of the Seedbank and Herbarium and people mover rides available.

Where: North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

For more information or to book a place at a workshop or walk, call 66484188.

North Coast Regional Botanic Garden. 22 May 2017 Trevor Veale

The Hoodoo Gurus

What: The Hoodoo Gurus and You Am I boast nineteen acclaimed studio albums between them, most of which reached the upper echelons of the charts and went gold or platinum.

Both bands love playing their rock and roll and there's not many around who are any better at it.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday, June 1 from 7.30pm to 11pm.

Cost: $63.

For more information or to book tickets, visit cex.com.au