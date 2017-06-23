What's on across the Coffs Coast

SATURDAY
Winter solstice
Boambee East Community Centre
3.30pm to 6pm
Saturday SoapBox
Gillian Condy, botanical artist
Waterfall Way Gallery, Dorrigo
2pm to 3pm
Native Sons Dice Run
Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga
$25 to register and $5 for a re-roll. Registrations open at 9.30am with the ride to start at 10am.
Total Gardens Members Day
Total Gardens & Landscape Supplies, Nelson St, Coffs Harbour. From 8am to 4pm.
National Touch Rugby State of Origin
C.ex Coffs Stadium
10.30am
SATURDAY NIGHT
Charity Bush Dance
Featuring the Tallowood bush in support of Coffs Harbour's Parkinson's Support and Veterans Mental Health Services.
Coffs Harbour Showground from 6pm to 10.30pm.
Trivia night
North Beach Recreation & Bowling Club
Just A Gent
The Coffs Hotel
GNO - DJ Bisho
Hoey Moey
SUNDAY
Open Day
Jetty Memorial Theatre
10am to 4pm
Twilight concert
The Coffs Harbour Orchestra will be performing at Yeates Hall in Scarborough St
Starts at 4pm
Tickets $15 adults, $12 concession and children free
Show and Shine
Fundraiser for blood cancer research
Geoff King Motors Park, Coffs Harbour Leagues Club
8am to 3pm
Cedar Wedding Open Day
Cedar Bar & Kitchen, 8 Church St, Bellingen. from 11am to 3pm.
UPCOMING
Keen's Chilli Fest
Sawtell First Ave
Saturday, July 1 from 10am to 4pm
