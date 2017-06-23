21°
Entertainment

What's on across the Coffs Coast

23rd Jun 2017 3:45 PM
Cedar Wedding Open Day: Cedar Bar & Kitchen, 8 Church St, Bellingen. Sunday from 11am to 3pm.
Cedar Wedding Open Day: Cedar Bar & Kitchen, 8 Church St, Bellingen. Sunday from 11am to 3pm. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SATURDAY

 

Winter solstice

Boambee East Community Centre

3.30pm to 6pm

 

Saturday SoapBox

Gillian Condy, botanical artist

Waterfall Way Gallery, Dorrigo

2pm to 3pm

 

Native Sons Dice Run

Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga

$25 to register and $5 for a re-roll. Registrations open at 9.30am with the ride to start at 10am. 

 

Total Gardens Members Day

Total Gardens & Landscape Supplies, Nelson St, Coffs Harbour. From 8am to 4pm.    

 

Go NSW to play Queensland in touch rugby at the stadium.
Go NSW to play Queensland in touch rugby at the stadium. Contributed

National Touch Rugby State of Origin

C.ex Coffs Stadium

10.30am

 

SATURDAY NIGHT

 

Charity Bush Dance

Featuring the Tallowood bush in support of Coffs Harbour's  Parkinson's Support and Veterans Mental Health Services.

Coffs Harbour Showground from 6pm to 10.30pm.    

 

Trivia night

North Beach Recreation & Bowling Club

 

Just A Gent

The Coffs Hotel

 

GNO - DJ Bisho

Hoey Moey

 

SUNDAY

 

Jetty Memorial Theatre Harbour Dr.
Jetty Memorial Theatre Harbour Dr. Trevor Veale

Open Day

Jetty Memorial Theatre

10am to 4pm

 

The Coffs Harbour Orchestra.
The Coffs Harbour Orchestra. Contributed

Twilight concert

The Coffs Harbour Orchestra will be performing at Yeates Hall in Scarborough St

Starts at 4pm

Tickets $15 adults, $12 concession and children free

 

FUNDRAISER: A show and shine raising money for blood cancer research will be held at Geoff King Motors Park on Sunday.
FUNDRAISER: A show and shine raising money for blood cancer research will be held at Geoff King Motors Park on Sunday. Leigh Jensen

Show and Shine

Fundraiser for blood cancer research

Geoff King Motors Park, Coffs Harbour Leagues Club

8am to 3pm

 

Cedar Wedding Open Day

Cedar Bar & Kitchen, 8 Church St, Bellingen. from 11am to 3pm.    

 

Sawtell&#39;s Chilli Fest.
Sawtell's Chilli Fest. contributed

 

UPCOMING

Keen's Chilli Fest

Sawtell First Ave

Saturday, July 1 from 10am to 4pm

 

Email your events to What's On at editorial@coffscoastadvocate.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast jetty theatre open day show and shine what's on winter solstice

Saddle up and hit the road for a good cause

Saddle up and hit the road for a good cause

NATIVE Sons Coffs Harbour have launched a full throttle fundraiser to help Mia Taylor who was born with only three quarters of a heart.

Our region's a winner

Fiona, Mark Brophy, and son Callum from Qld enjoy Woolgoolga Main Beach.

The North Coast's honourable mention in the latest tourism report.

Overseas success driving Ford

Coffs Harbour squash player Jacob Ford is heading to New Zealand.

Coffs Harbour squash player preparing for overseas events.

Big names of comedy to hit Coffs airwaves

Comedy favs to host drive radio show

Local Partners

Red hot free Short Film Festival

A short film festival not to be missed

Locals to take part in 125 year celebrations

CELEBRATING: The Coffs Coast BjP Physie Club is taking part in the sports 125 year spectacular celebrations in Sydney.

Physie set to celebrate

Say 'I do' in old Bellingen church

Cedar Wedding Open Day: Cedar Bar & Kitchen, 8 Church St, Bellingen. Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Bellingen is fast becoming a destination wedding hub.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

THE shine might just have been taken off bling-toothed British rapper Goldie after he appeared to have revealed the identity of mysterious artist Banksy.

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

Millionaire’s riches to rags experiment

Businessman Tim Guest swapped his comfortable lifestyle for 10 days to experience what it is like to be homeless.

Businessman discovers harsh realities of homelessness in new series.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Britain's Prince Harry.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

Elevated Lifestyle Living - Close to Town

Lot 203 Korora Basin Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying ... $299,000

Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying forested surrounds with distant elevated views of the horizon and...

Elevated Lifestyle Living - Close to Town

Lot 202 Korora Basin Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying ... $249,000

Well located rural residential lifestyle located in small Korora Basin valley, enjoying forested surrounds with distant elevated views of the horizon and...

An Address to Impress!

13 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $625,000

With nearly 40 years of happy memories, the owners will miss this great neighbourhood and being able to stroll to the neighbourhood shops, Private Hospital or...

It&#39;s High, It&#39;s Huge, It&#39;s Handsome and has Views to Everywhere!

1878 Waterfall Way, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $870,000 ...

Exceptionally well built by a family of builders for their sister, this home is massive! Originally built as three bedrooms, there is an abundance of living space...

Location Plus Convenience

2/17 Plantation Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $369,000

A rare opportunity, for you to purchase a villa within walking distance to the CBD. This is a chance to downsize without compromise. The properties many features...

Great Investment Opportunity

36 Bray Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $349,000

This is a property you must inspect if you are a first home buyer or looking for a great return as an investor. The property is well positioned near schools and...

Immaculate Home and Studio on Acreage - Just What Everyone is Looking For!

132 Mahers Road, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 3 $539,000

Our Vendors had the house built a number of years ago and have maintained it in exceptional order. The Kitchen and bathroom are like new. We have three bedrooms in...

A One-of-a-Kind Slice of Bali Paradise

3 Golden Penda Drive, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 3 3 $675,000 ...

All-embracing luxury meets heart-warming retreat in this unique resort-inspired domain, nestled behind a sleek faade that blends contemporary lines and premium...

A gem within Moonee Beach

80 Stockmans Drive, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $649,000

Perfectly positioned within 'Forest Glen Estate' this property offers privacy, space, and a peaceful lifestyle all within 15 minutes of the Coffs Harbour CBD. This...

Two homes, one title...

217 Sawtell Road, Toormina 2452

House 5 2 1 $595,000 ...

It is rare to find two homes on the one block of land and still have a super large yard area. This property would be ideal for extended family, live in one home...

Residents powerless to stop Airbnb ‘party houses’

A photo of a bucks party at a short-term rental in the Watergate Apartments in Melbourne’s Docklands, presented to a Victorian parliamentary committee into changes to laws governing short-stay accommodation.

Residents band together to fight the rise of AirBnB 'party houses'

Coffs Harbour property values are rising

aerial Coffs Harbour Jetty area.04 june 2015Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Coffs is one of a raft of regional areas where prices are surging.

Escape to this Korora oasis

Property 16 Parkes Dr Korora

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Buyers secure home with virtual property tour

Photo: AndreyPopov

Would you buy a house you hadn't physically walked through?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!