What's on across the Coffs Coast

Cedar Wedding Open Day: Cedar Bar & Kitchen, 8 Church St, Bellingen. Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

SATURDAY

Winter solstice

Boambee East Community Centre

3.30pm to 6pm

Saturday SoapBox

Gillian Condy, botanical artist

Waterfall Way Gallery, Dorrigo

2pm to 3pm

Native Sons Dice Run

Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga

$25 to register and $5 for a re-roll. Registrations open at 9.30am with the ride to start at 10am.

Total Gardens Members Day

Total Gardens & Landscape Supplies, Nelson St, Coffs Harbour. From 8am to 4pm.

Go NSW to play Queensland in touch rugby at the stadium. Contributed

National Touch Rugby State of Origin

C.ex Coffs Stadium

10.30am

SATURDAY NIGHT

Charity Bush Dance

Featuring the Tallowood bush in support of Coffs Harbour's Parkinson's Support and Veterans Mental Health Services.

Coffs Harbour Showground from 6pm to 10.30pm.

Trivia night

North Beach Recreation & Bowling Club

Just A Gent

The Coffs Hotel

GNO - DJ Bisho

Hoey Moey

SUNDAY

Jetty Memorial Theatre Harbour Dr. Trevor Veale

Open Day

Jetty Memorial Theatre

10am to 4pm

The Coffs Harbour Orchestra. Contributed

Twilight concert

The Coffs Harbour Orchestra will be performing at Yeates Hall in Scarborough St

Starts at 4pm

Tickets $15 adults, $12 concession and children free

FUNDRAISER: A show and shine raising money for blood cancer research will be held at Geoff King Motors Park on Sunday. Leigh Jensen

Show and Shine

Fundraiser for blood cancer research

Geoff King Motors Park, Coffs Harbour Leagues Club

8am to 3pm

Sawtell's Chilli Fest. contributed

UPCOMING

Keen's Chilli Fest

Sawtell First Ave

Saturday, July 1 from 10am to 4pm

