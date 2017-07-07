What's on across the Coffs Coast this weekend

Bello Winter Music Festival

WORLD-CLASS acts including New Zealand dub legends Salmonella Dub; US Dylan-esque singer/ songwriter Joe Pug; Gomez's guitar shredding Ben Ottewell and Australia's much loved Mama Kin & Spender (to name a few) will grace the stages of Bellingen for the third annual Bello Winter Music.

As always the festival marketplace will be bringing good vibes and a selection of local food and artisan talent to the weekend while the 2BBB FM crew will be broadcasting live from Bellingen.

Cartoon recollections

Bunker Cartoon Gallery. Runs until August 6

Open daily from 10am to 4pm. Call 6651 7343.

Winterfest Art Exhibition

Showground Gallery from 10am to 3pm

Call 6652 2545.

Lyrebird Dreaming

Waterfall Way Gallery

Dorrigo. July 8-9 as part of the Made in Dorrigo Day celebrations

Call 6657 2375.

Exhibition: Bennett, Catt and Tay

Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery

6648 4863.

Sawtell Family Market - today

CWA Hall, Elizabeth St

from 8am to 1pm

0427 291 207.

Gumbaynggirr Cultural Show

Sealy Lookout 3-5.30pm

0409 926 747.

Saturday Soapbox

Living Sculptures - The History of Bonsai

Waterfall Way Gallery

Today 2-3pm.

Australia's Biggest Highway Action

Coffs Harbour Showground 10am-2pm

Coffs Harbour Polocrosse Club Carnival

Nana Glen Sport, Recreation and Equestrian Centre

Nana Glen today and tomorrow

8.30am start 0417 660 173.

Coffs Harbour Uptown Markets

Tomorrow Castle St.

Harbourside Markets

Every Sunday corner of Ocean Pde and Surf Club Rd

0407 661 990.

Bellingen Community Markets

Bellingen Park every third Saturday of the month.

Made in Dorrigo Street Markets

Tomorrow Hickory St from 9am-2pm.

Bay City Rollers

C.ex Coffs Vernon St

Tomorrow from 6.30pm

Bliss N Eso tonight

Hoey Moey from 5pm

Sunday Session featuring Agent 77.

Hoey Moey from 4pm

Breeze RnB Super Club Oldskool Dress Up

Coffs Hotel from 8pm