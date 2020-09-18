WHAT’S ON: 15 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

THERE'S plenty of COVID-safe events taking place on the Coffs Coast over the next week (September 19-25). Here's your weekly go-to guide.

Bellingen Community Markets

What: Bellingen Community Markets are returning for September, and will be showcasing over 200 diverse stalls from local artisans, producers and growers. There's plenty on offer including great food, live music and kids' entertainment. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, attendees must maintain social distancing, follow signs and directions, minimise touching stall products, and eat any purchased foods on the oval.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Saturday, September 19 from 8am-2.30pm.

Bellingen Community Markets is back for September. Photo: Bellingen Community Markets/Facebook

Phat Tracta on the main stage

What: Mid North Coast band Phat Tracta will be playing all your favourite pub rock music this weekend. Enjoy great food and drinks while listening to the tunes from the three-piece cover band, and take in the venue's fantastic views of the jetty foreshores. Entry is free and bookings are recommended.

Where: RED-C at the former Deep Sea Fishing Club site.

When: Saturday, September 19 from 6pm.

Harbourside Markets with live music from Cheynne Murphy

What: Browse the weekly seaside markets while enjoying the tunes of folk rock singer-songwriter Cheynne Murphy. There are a variety of stalls to browse offering arts, crafts, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, vintage and collectables, as well as fresh local produce. Dogs are permitted on leashes. To ensure the event remains COVID Safe, attendees will need to bring their own chairs and picnic blankets, and maintain social distancing.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, September 20 from 10am-2pm.

Cheynne Murphy will perform at this weekend's Harbourside Markets. Photo: Cheynne Murphy/Facebook

Sunday session with live music from Kailey Pallas

What: 19-year-old Coffs singer/songwriter Kailey Pallas will take the stage at this weekend's Sunday Session at the Hoey Moey. Her sounds are a blend of soulful, bluesy tones which go between a mix of genres from pop, jazz, country, musical theatre, and rock and soul.

Where: Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, September 20 from 1pm-4.30pm.

Uptown Markets

What: Enjoy a day out at this weekly undercover market, open rain, hail or shine. There's plenty on offer including fresh fruit and vegetables, soaps, jewellery, woodwork, art, bric-a-brac, clothes, antiques, pet products and much more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday, September 20 from 6am-2pm.

The Uptown markets held in Castle Street. Photo: Leigh Jensen

Thursday Trivia returns

What: Toormina Hotel's weekly trivia nights are making a return! Due to COVID-19 restrictions spots are however limited, so anyone interested in playing is urged to reserve a table in advance.

Where: Toormina Hotel.

When: Thursday, September 24. Registration is from 6pm, with the game commencing at 6.30pm sharp.

Cinematinee: We'll End Up Together

What: Jetty Theatre will be screening We'll End Up Together, a highly-anticipated follow up to writer/director Guillaume Canet's 2010 comedy smash Little White Lies. Anyone wishing to attend the screenings are urged to get in quick as capacity is limited to 44 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Visit jettytheatre.com for tickets.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Thursday, September 24 and Friday, September 26 at 2pm and 6pm.

The Jetty Memorial Theatre will be holding screenings of We'll End Up Together this week. Photo: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market is back in swing and the COVID-safe event is offering locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from plenty of local businesses. Stall holders will practice social distancing and attendees are encouraged to 'shop and go' to avoid congestion.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, September 24 from 8am-2.30pm.

Star Wars trivia and movie night

What: Fancy yourself a Star Wars expert? Join the dark side and test your knowledge while competing for over $200 worth of prizes. There'll also be a prize for the Galactic Empire's Best Dressed, with no entry fee. Following trivia there'll be a screening of the cult-classic Star Wars parody Spaceballs. Bookings are recommended.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Friday, September 25 from 6pm.

Think you know everything Star Wars? Test your knowledge at Coffs Hotel’s trivia night this week.

Open Mic Night

What: Every Friday night is Open Mic Night at RED-C! Join local band Pleasing George and Open Mic MC George Wilson for a fun Friday evening. Bring an instrument or just yourself and perform a few tunes in a friendly and supportive setting. Entry is free.

Where: RED-C at the jetty foreshores.

When: Friday, September 25 from 6pm.

Twilight Food Markets

What: This weekly food market is diverse in multicultural cuisine, and with lots of choices for the kids, the Twilight Food Markets is the perfect family-friendly affair. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and relax beside the crystal clear water of Coffs Creek.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, September 25 from 4pm-9pm.

Twilight Food Markets at Park Beach Reserve, taken in 2019. Photo: Rachel Vercoe

Village Farmers Market

What: This weekly market in Woolgoolga offers a local 'farm to plate' experience, with several stalls to browse from offering fresh produce, home baked goods, bread, eggs, pasta, fresh flowers, jam, honey and more.

Where: Queen St, Woolgoolga.

When: Friday, September 25 from 7am-11.30am.

3D Virtual Museum Tour

What: A virtual tour of the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum is now available from the comfort of your own home. Online visitors will find exhibitions and a number of pieces from the collection labelled with links to further information.

People are also welcome to visit the museum in person (up to 30 people at one time) to see the current exhibitions, which include Bananas to Beautizone: Coffs' Changing Summers and Tasma Theatre: Coffs Harbour's Jewel Cinema.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum. Virtual tour here.

When: Museum open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 10am-1pm. Virtual tour available 24/7.

An image from the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum virtual tour. Photo: Toni Fuller/CHCC.

Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition

What: After the devastating summer fires, Aussie cartoonists have rallied to create the Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition in aid of WIRES. This heartwarming collection of over 80 works by some of Australia's best cartoonists are on display in the National Cartoon Gallery while they are auctioned off online and shipped to their new homes.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery @ The Bunker.

When: Wednesdays-Sundays from 10am-4pm until November 22.

Exhibitions at the Regional Gallery

What: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery have two exhibitions on display. The Robert and Janice Hunter collection features the work of 27 artists from Central Australia, the Kimberly and Arnhem Land, exploring the rich concepts that bind Aboriginal artists, communities and land together.

Also at the gallery is a solo exhibition by leading Gumbaynggirr artist Brentyn Lugnan, whose work remains deeply grounded in Gumbaynggirr culture, and is embedded with traditional symbolism and spirituality.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Tuesdays-Saturdays between 10am-4pm until October 17.