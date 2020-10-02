WHAT’S ON: 14 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

Looking for things to do this week? Weekly favourites the Harbourside Markets (left) and the Coffs Coast Growers Market are just some of the events taking place. Photo: Facebook/Harbourside Markets & Facebook/Coffs Coast Growers

THERE’S plenty of COVID-safe events taking place on the Coffs Coast over the next week (October 3 – October 9). Here’s your weekly go-to guide.

Oktoberfest at Moonee Beach Tavern

What: Moonee Beach Tavern is celebrating Oktoberfest with a German-themed menu for lunch and dinner, Beck’s stubbies on ice and Paulaner Pilsner on tap, German music, games including beer pong for adults, and art activities for the kids.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Saturday, October 3 from 10am-10pm.

Long Weekend Live Music

What: RED-C have a great line-up of local musicians performing over the long weekend with free entry. These include Benny Black, Pleasing George, Phat Tracta, Slammers, Orlandos, Car ramrod and more. Enjoy the tunes with great food and drinks while looking over some of the best views Coffs has to offer.

Where: RED-C at the jetty foreshores.

When: Live music all long weekend, Saturday October 3-Monday October 5, starting from midday each day.

Fancy enjoying live music and great food and drinks while taking in this incredible view? Head to Red-C this weekend. Photo: RED-C/Facebook

Saturday night with Richie Williams

What: Singer and musician Richie Williams, who is fast making a name for himself on the east coast, will perform at the Hoey Moey this weekend. Richie’s captivating melodies and heartfelt lyrics drive his original sounds, blending funk-based soul with acoustic grooves. Watch him perform live while relaxing with drinks and great food.

Where: Hoey Moey.

When: Saturday, October 3 from 6.30pm-9.30pm.

Coffs Aero Club Open Day 2020

What: There’s plenty of things to see at this year’s Aero Club open day, including warbirds, hot rods and much more. The club aircraft will also be available to check out, and there’ll be Trial Introductory Flights for those wanting to take it to the next level.

Where: Coffs Harbour Aero Club on Aviation Dr.

When: Sunday, October 4 from 10am-3pm.

The Coffs Aero Club is holding its open day this weekend. Photo: Coffs Harbour Aero Club/Facebook

Grounded exhibition

What: Coastal Claymakers Inc, a group of pottery enthusiasts from the Mid North Coast, are holding their annual exhibition in celebration of recent works titled Grounded. In a year of social distancing the potters have been busy creating the new works.

Where: Art Space, Urunga.

When: Runs until Sunday, October 11. Open 10am-4pm excluding Mondays.

Harbourside Markets

What: Soak up the beachside vibes while supporting local at the weekly Harbourside Markets. There’s plenty of stalls to browse from, offering locally grown produce, art, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, collectables and more. In accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, October 4 from 10am-2pm.

Uptown Markets

What: Enjoy a day out at this weekly undercover market, open rain, hail or shine. There’s plenty on offer including fresh fruit and vegetables, soaps, jewellery, woodwork, art, bric-a-brac, clothes, antiques, pet products and much more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday, October 4 from 6am-2pm.

Uptown markets in Castle St. Photo: Leigh Jensen/The Coffs Coast Advocate

Make your own Beeswax Wraps

What: Head down to this free workshop to learn how to make your own beeswax wraps – an eco-friendly, reusable way to store food and reduce plastic waste. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, make sure to register for your free ticket here. The workshop is being delivered by Living Lightly, the Sustainable Living program of Coffs Harbour City Council in collaboration with MIDWASTE.

Where: Woopi Gardens on Scarborough St.

When: Wednesday, October 7 from 11am-12.30pm.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market is offering locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from plenty of local businesses. Stall holders will practice social distancing and attendees are encouraged to ‘shop and go’ to avoid congestion.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, October 8 from 8am-2.30pm.

Coffs Coast Growers Market, held in City Square. Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Village Farmers Market

What: This weekly market in Woolgoolga offers a local ‘farm to plate’ experience, with several stalls to browse from offering fresh produce, home baked goods, bread, eggs, pasta, fresh flowers, jam, honey and more.

Where: Queen St, Woolgoolga.

When: Friday, October 9 from 7am-11.30am.

Twilight Food Markets

What: This weekly food market is diverse in multicultural cuisine, and with lots of choices for the kids, the Twilight Food Markets is the perfect family-friendly affair. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and relax beside the crystal clear water of Coffs Creek.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, October 9 from 4pm-9pm.

Exhibitions at the Regional Museum

What: The Coffs Harbour Regional Museum are showcasing two exhibitions including Bananas to Beautizone: Coffs’ Changing Summers, and Tasma Theatre: Coffs Harbour’s Jewel Cinema. Up to 30 people can visit the museum at one time due to COVID-19 restrictions, but if you’d prefer to stay in the comfort of your own home, you can view a virtual tour of the museum.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum. Virtual tour here.

When: Museum open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 10am-1pm. Virtual tour available 24/7.

An image from the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum virtual tour. Photo: Toni Fuller/CHCC.

Exhibitions at the Regional Gallery

What: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery have two exhibitions on display, including the Robert and Janice Hunter collection which features the work of 27 artists from Central Australia, the Kimberly and Arnhem Land, exploring the rich concepts that bind Aboriginal artists, communities and land together.

Also at the gallery is a solo exhibition by leading Gumbaynggirr artist Brentyn Lugnan, whose work remains deeply grounded in Gumbaynggirr culture, and is embedded with traditional symbolism and spirituality.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Tuesdays-Saturdays between 10am-4pm until October 17.

Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition

What: After the devastating summer fires, Aussie cartoonists have rallied to create the Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition in aid of WIRES. This heartwarming collection of over 80 works by some of Australia’s best cartoonists are on display in the National Cartoon Gallery while they are auctioned off online and shipped to their new homes.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery @ The Bunker.

When: Wednesdays-Sundays from 10am-4pm until November 22.