WHAT’S ON: 12 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

THERE’S plenty of COVID-safe events taking place on the Coffs Coast over the next week (October 10 - October 16). Here’s your weekly go-to guide.

Coffs Harbour Crystal and Craft Festival

What: This great family festival is now in its fourth year, and will offer a huge range of crystals, gemstone jewellery, fossils, minerals, opals and Australian geology and lapidary supplies over two days. Entry fee is $5, and free for kids under 12.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11 from 9am-4pm both days.

The Coffs Harbour Crystal and Craft Festival is taking place this weekend. Photo: Facebook/Crystal Festivals Australia

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

What: The Giingan Experience is an interactive tour that allows attendees to immerse themselves in Gumbaynggirr culture through language, dance, storytelling, damper making and much more. Tickets for the tour can be purchased on the day, or can be bought online via eventbrite.

Where: Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday, October 10 from 10am.

Ryan Martin Trio

What: Covering a huge range of songs from Stevie Ray Vaughn to Tones & I, the Ryan Martin Trio will perform live this weekend jumping from genre to genre, mixing rock, raggae, pop, country, jazz and R&B into the set list. Enjoy the tunes, delicious meals and drinks – all with free entry.

Where: RED-C at the jetty foreshores.

When: Saturday, October 10 from 5pm-10pm.

Grounded exhibition

What: Coastal Claymakers Inc, a group of pottery enthusiasts from the Mid North Coast, are holding their annual exhibition in celebration of recent works titled Grounded. In a year of social distancing the potters have been busy creating the new works.

Where: Art Space, Urunga.

When: Runs until Sunday, October 11. Open 10am-4pm excluding Mondays.

Harbourside Markets with free yoga and live music

What: Soak up the beachside vibes while supporting local at the weekly Harbourside Markets while enjoying live music from local band 1st Ave. There’s plenty of stalls to browse from, offering locally grown produce, art, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, collectables and more. A free yoga class will also take place in the morning – just bring a towel, mat and water bottle and meet under the yellow umbrella in the centre of the marketplace.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, October 11. Markets from 10am-2pm. Yoga from 7.45am.

Harbourside Market at Coffs Harbour, held once a week.

Uptown Markets

What: Enjoy a day out at this weekly undercover market, open rain, hail or shine. There’s plenty on offer including fresh fruit and vegetables, soaps, jewellery, woodwork, art, bric-a-brac, clothes, antiques, pet products and much more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday, October 11 from 6am-2pm.

Gardening for Habitat workshop

What: Join Steve McGrane for a walking workshop to learn how you can use your green thumb to preserve and create habitat for a range of native animals from koalas, reptiles, sugar gliders, insects, birds, frogs and more. With the changing climate and bushfires impacting on wildlife, this workshop is a vital resource for anyone passionate about helping our native creatures – or who simply for those enjoy having native wildlife in their backyard.

Where: Coffs Harbour Botanic Garden.

When: Thursday, October 15 from 9am-10.30am.

Places are limited – register for your free ticket here.

Village Farmers Market

What: This weekly market in Woolgoolga offers a local ‘farm to plate’ experience, with several stalls to browse from offering fresh produce, home baked goods, bread, eggs, pasta, fresh flowers, jam, honey and more.

Where: Queen St, Woolgoolga.

When: Friday, October 16 from 7am-11.30am.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market is offering locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from plenty of local businesses. Stall holders will practice social distancing and attendees are encouraged to ‘shop and go’ to avoid congestion.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, October 15 from 8am-2.30pm.

Coffs Coast Grower’s Market.

Twilight Food Markets

What: This weekly food market is diverse in multicultural cuisine, and with lots of choices for the kids, the Twilight Food Markets is the perfect family-friendly affair. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and relax beside the crystal clear water of Coffs Creek.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, October 16 from 4pm-9pm.

Exhibitions at the Regional Museum

What: The Coffs Harbour Regional Museum are showcasing two exhibitions including Bananas to Beautizone: Coffs’ Changing Summers, and Tasma Theatre: Coffs Harbour’s Jewel Cinema. Up to 30 people can visit the museum at one time due to COVID-19 restrictions, but if you’d prefer to stay in the comfort of your own home, you can view a virtual tour of the museum.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum. Virtual tour here.

When: Museum open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 10am-1pm. Virtual tour available 24/7.

Exhibitions at the Regional Gallery

What: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery have two exhibitions on display, including the Robert and Janice Hunter collection which features the work of 27 artists from Central Australia, the Kimberly and Arnhem Land, exploring the rich concepts that bind Aboriginal artists, communities and land together.

Also at the gallery is a solo exhibition by leading Gumbaynggirr artist Brentyn Lugnan, whose work remains deeply grounded in Gumbaynggirr culture, and is embedded with traditional symbolism and spirituality.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Tuesdays-Saturdays between 10am-4pm until October 17.

Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition

What: After the devastating summer fires, Aussie cartoonists have rallied to create the Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition in aid of WIRES. This heartwarming collection of over 80 works by some of Australia’s best cartoonists are on display in the National Cartoon Gallery while they are auctioned off online and shipped to their new homes.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery @ The Bunker.

When: Wednesdays-Sundays from 10am-4pm until November 22.