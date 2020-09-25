WHAT’S ON: 12 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

Fancy enjoying live music and great food and drinks while taking in this incredible view? Head to Red-C this weekend.

Fancy enjoying live music and great food and drinks while taking in this incredible view? Head to Red-C this weekend.

THERE’S plenty of COVID-safe events taking place on the Coffs Coast over the next week (September 26 - October 2). Here’s your weekly go-to guide.

Benny Black on the deck

What: Indie-rock performer Benny Black draws influence from and successfully fuses elements of vintage and modern rock and blues to create his own unique sound. His music is reminiscent of world famous bands like The Black Keys and The Strokes, and he’s just released his new single Save the World on iTunes and Spotify. Watch him perform live while enjoying delicious food and drinks, with free entry.

Where: RED-C at the jetty foreshores.

When: Saturday, September 26 from noon.

Pure Acoustic live

What: Enjoy vibes in the vines at Raleigh Winery while listening to the classical guitar tunes from Pure Acoustic. The band returns to entertain with live music on request on the last Sunday of every month. Bookings recommended as limited seating is available.

Where: Raleigh Winery.

When: Sunday, September 27 from 1pm.

Coramba Village Markets

What: The monthly Coramba Village Markets are back! Due to COVID-19 restrictions it will now take place at a new location, but will still have plenty of locally grown and made food from the Orara Valley on offer. Fill your basket with treats from a range of stallholders including Orara Valley Produce, Chai Stall, The Sandy Pantry, and plenty more.

Where: Next to the Coramba Fire Shed off Coramba Rd/Gale St.

When: Sunday, September 27, from 9am-2pm.

Harbourside Markets with live music from Micka Scene

What: Soak up the beachside vibes while supporting local at the weekly Harbourside Markets. There’s plenty of stalls to browse from, offering locally grown produce, art, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, collectables and more. There’ll also be live music from Byron-Bay based singer/songwriter Micka Scene at this weekend’s event.

In accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, September 27 from 10am-2pm.

Harbourside markets.

AFL North Coast Junior Grand Finals

What: The AFL North Coast Junior 2020 Grand Final day is just around the corner, and like many events this year it will have a slightly different look and feel to ensure COVID-19 safety. While only one parent per player is permitted to be present, there will be a livestream available for anyone to watch from the comfort of their homes. Visit the AFL North Coast Facebook page to view the livestream.

Where: Event is at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, livestream is available on Facebook.

When: Sunday, September 27 from 9.30am-4pm.

Uptown Markets

What: Enjoy a day out at this weekly undercover market, open rain, hail or shine. There’s plenty on offer including fresh fruit and vegetables, soaps, jewellery, woodwork, art, bric-a-brac, clothes, antiques, pet products and much more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday, September 27 from 6am-2pm.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market is back in swing and the COVID-safe event is offering locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from plenty of local businesses. Stall holders will practice social distancing and attendees are encouraged to ‘shop and go’ to avoid congestion.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, October 1 from 8am-2.30pm.

Stalls at the Coffs Cosst Growers Market. Photo: Coffs Harbour City Council.

Village Farmers Market

What: This weekly market in Woolgoolga offers a local ‘farm to plate’ experience, with several stalls to browse from offering fresh produce, home baked goods, bread, eggs, pasta, fresh flowers, jam, honey and more.

Where: Queen St, Woolgoolga.

When: Friday, October 2 from 7am-11.30am.

Twilight Food Markets

What: This weekly food market is diverse in multicultural cuisine, and with lots of choices for the kids, the Twilight Food Markets is the perfect family-friendly affair. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and relax beside the crystal clear water of Coffs Creek.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, October 2 from 4pm-9pm.

Coffs Harbour Twilight Food Markets. Photo: Rachel Vercoe

Exhibitions at the Regional Museum

What: A virtual tour of the Coffs Harbour Regional Museum is available from the comfort of your own home. Online visitors will find exhibitions and a number of pieces from the collection labelled with links to further information.

People are also welcome to visit the museum in person (up to 30 people at one time) to see the current exhibitions, which include Bananas to Beautizone: Coffs’ Changing Summers and Tasma Theatre: Coffs Harbour’s Jewel Cinema.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum. Virtual tour here.

When: Museum open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 10am-1pm. Virtual tour available 24/7.

Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition

What: After the devastating summer fires, Aussie cartoonists have rallied to create the Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition in aid of WIRES. This heartwarming collection of over 80 works by some of Australia’s best cartoonists are on display in the National Cartoon Gallery while they are auctioned off online and shipped to their new homes.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery @ The Bunker.

When: Wednesdays-Sundays from 10am-4pm until November 22.

Exhibitions at the Regional Gallery

What: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery have two exhibitions on display. The Robert and Janice Hunter collection features the work of 27 artists from Central Australia, the Kimberly and Arnhem Land, exploring the rich concepts that bind Aboriginal artists, communities and land together.

Also at the gallery is a solo exhibition by leading Gumbaynggirr artist Brentyn Lugnan, whose work remains deeply grounded in Gumbaynggirr culture, and is embedded with traditional symbolism and spirituality.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Tuesdays-Saturdays between 10am-4pm until October 17.