WHAT’S ON: 10 things to rock your world this weekend

Surfing Santa will be coming to the Harbourside Markets with his Kombi this Sunday. Picture: Toby Zerna

Surfing Santa will be coming to the Harbourside Markets with his Kombi this Sunday. Picture: Toby Zerna

WITH Christmas fast approaching there is a bevy of activities for the whole family to enjoy this weekend.

CHRISTMAS CAROLS

What: Join together for a night of carols at Glenreagh Anglican Church. There will be a sausage sizzle from 5.30 so bring a chair and enjoy some Christmas fun.

Where: Glenreagh Anglican Church – If it rains, Glenreagh Hall.

When: Sunday at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.

CLEVERMAN EXHIBITION

What: Celebrating the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Indigenous superhero series Cleverman, this exhibition explores First Nations storytelling, language and creativity in production design, costumes and props.

This free exhibition invites audiences to listen-first and immerse themselves in a powerful contemporary expression origin stories

Where: Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre, 69 Red Rock Road.

When: December 19 to April 11

An exhibition from the acclaimed ABC drama Cleverman is coming to Yarrawarra. (Hunter Page-Lochard)

HARBOURSIDE MARKETS – CHRISTMAS EDITION

What: Santa has been surfing the Mid North Coast recently and guess what … He is going to be spreading Christmas cheer at Harbourside Markets.

There will be photo opportunities with Santa and his Christmas Kombi, kids activities, pony cycles, climbing wall, jumping castle, music with The Big Big Boogie Band as well as all the usual artisanal producers, makers, and growers.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday from 9.30-2pm.

BELLINGEN COMMUNITY MARKETS

What: Celebrating an incredible 40 years, there’s something for everyone at the Bellingen Community Markets. With diverse stalls and loads of choices including delicious food and coffee. The Ninth Chapter will play live from the main stage and buskers will perform throughout the park.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Saturday, from 8am-2.30pm.

Bellingen Community Markets is back for September.

BIG VALLEY CHRISTMAS BASH

What: Head out to the hinterland for a Christmas extravaganza at the Coramba Hotel. There will be live music from 2pm by Jess Swilks, a jumping castle for the kids and the Rural Fire service trucks will also be there.

And of course there will be a special visit from Santa sometime around 2pm.

Where: Coramba Hotel

When: Saturday 2-5pm

OPEN MIC NIGHT

What: Bring an instrument along, or just yourself, to perform a few tunes in a friendly, supportive setting or to listen along. While you are there you can check out the Realism to Abstraction exhibition featuring works from local artists Bev Stevens and Gail Cardow.

Where: Red C Events Centre – Jordan Esplanade

When: Friday from 6pm.

ROBERT & JANICE HUNTER COLLECTION: PART II

What: Following the overwhelming interest in this stunning collection of Central Western Desert, Kimberley and Arnhem Land art, the gallery will showcase the second half of the collection. Featuring the work of more than 30 artists from Central Australia, the Kimberley and Arnhem Land, these paintings explore the rich concepts that bind Aboriginal artists, communities and land together.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery

When: Until January 16

Spring Creek Gap is part of the Robert and Janice Hunter Collection

ROTARY CARTOON AWARDS

What: Featuring all the best entries from the 2020 Rotary Cartoon Awards (RCA) this exhibition is a favourite now in its 32nd year. The RCA is an Australia-wide competition open to all cartoonists; professional and enthusiasts.

This year’s special category recognises the past 12 months of hardship across the entire country with the special topic “Crisis, Which Crisis?” along with the usual themes: Caricature, Comic Strip, Political, Sports and Open, with one standout prize for the Cartoon of the Year Award.

Where: Bunker Cartoon Gallery

When: Until February 28

TWILIGHT FOOD MARKETS

What: This weekly food market is diverse in multicultural cuisine, and with lots of choices for the kids, the Twilight Food Markets is the perfect family-friendly affair. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and relax beside the crystal clear water of Coffs Creek.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 4pm-9pm.

UPTOWN MARKETS

What: Enjoy a day out at this weekly undercover market, open rain, hail or shine. There‘s plenty on offer including fresh fruit and vegetables, soaps, jewellery, woodwork, art, bric-a-brac, clothes, antiques, pet products and much more.

Where: Castle St car park.

When: Sunday, November 22 from 6am-2pm.