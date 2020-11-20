WHAT’S ON: 10 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

Aussie singer Shannon Noll will take the stage in Coffs this weekend.

THERE'S plenty of COVID-safe events taking place on the Coffs Coast over the next week (November 21 - November 27). Here's your go-to guide.

Marshall & The Fro with supporting artists Seafome and Benny Black

What: Presented by Great Southern Nights, acclaimed blues and roots legends Marshall & The Fro will take the stage in Coffs. The band will be sup[ported by local talents Seafome and indie rocker Benny Black.

Where: RED-C.

When: Saturday, November 21 from 2pm.

Coffs Harbour's Benny Black will be supporting Marshall & The Fro this weekend.

Unboxed 20:20

What: This exhibition showcases the diverse work of creative industry graduates from Coffs Harbour TAFE, with this year's exhibition providing an opportunity for the local emerging artists to demonstrate their artistic tenacity in uncertain times.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Runs until Saturday, November 21. Open 9.30am-12pm on Saturday.

Shannon Noll performs

What: Presented by Great Southern Nights, Shannon Noll is coming to the Coffs Coast to perform all of his hits and more. The singer boasts five top ten albums, including two number-one multi-platinum sellers. This is a strictly seated show, with tickets limited. Visit the Hoey Moey website for more.

Where: Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, November 22 from 2.30pm.

Beethoven Birthday Bash

What: The Coffs Harbour City Orchestra is inviting the community to their next outdoor concert, which will celebrate 250 years of Beethoven. From the majestic Egmont Overture, traditional songs or boisterous symphonies there will be something for everyone.

Where: North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

When: Sunday, November 22 from 2pm.

The Coffs Harbour City Orchestra will perform at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden this weekend.

International Men's Day at Harbourside Markets

What: Come and celebrate international men's day at Harbourside Markets this weekend by connecting with community organisations that support the overall wellbeing of men. Mentor for Men, Coffs Harbour Men's Shed and other organisations will come together at the markets. As well as the usual offerings of great local products at the markets, there'll also be live music from duo Just Like That.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, November 22 from 10am-2pm.

Uptown Markets

What: Enjoy a day out at this weekly undercover market, open rain, hail or shine. There's plenty on offer including fresh fruit and vegetables, soaps, jewellery, woodwork, art, bric-a-brac, clothes, antiques, pet products and much more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday, November 22 from 6am-2pm.

Toons 4 Wildlife exhibition

What: This weekend marks the last for the National Cartoon Gallery's Toons 4 Wildlife exhibition. Following the devastating bushfires, Aussie cartoonists rallied to create the fundraising exhibition in aid of WIRES. The fantastic collection of 80 works is now available to view until the end of the weekend.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery @ the Bunker.

When: Last day is Sunday, November 22 from 10am-4pm.

The Toons 4 Wildlife exhibition ends soon.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market is offering locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from plenty of local businesses. There's plenty to choose from, including jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soaps, flowers, fruits and veges and plenty more.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, November 26 from 8am-2.30pm.

Village Farmers Market

What: This weekly market in Woolgoolga offers a local 'farm to plate' experience, with several stalls to browse from offering fresh produce, home baked goods, bread, eggs, pasta, fresh flowers, jam, honey and more.

Where: Queen St, Woolgoolga.

When: Friday, November 27 from 7am-11.30am.

Twilight Food Markets

What: This weekly food market is diverse in multicultural cuisine, and with lots of choices for the kids, the Twilight Food Markets is the perfect family-friendly affair. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and relax beside the crystal clear water of Coffs Creek.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, November 27 from 4pm-9pm.