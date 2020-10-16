WHAT’S ON: 10 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

THERE’S plenty of COVID-safe events taking place on the Coffs Coast over the next week (October 17 - October 23). Here’s your weekly go-to guide.

Bellingen Community Markets

What: There’s something for everyone at the Bellingen Community Markets, with diverse stalls and loads of choices including delicious food and coffee. The Deep Blue Sea will play live from the main stage and buskers will perform throughout the park.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Saturday, October 17 from 8am-2.30pm.

Obstacle Hell Coffs Harbour 2020

What: Over 45 mud pits, tunnel crawls, climbing walls and much more will feature at this fun but challenging 5km obstacle course. Obstacle Hell is holding its very first event in Coffs, and has been designed for people of all fitness levels aged 12 and above. Grab a team, challenge yourself or simply sit back and watch. Tickets available here.

Where: Raleigh International Raceway.

When: Sunday, October 18.

Harbourside Markets with live music from Jesse Morris

What: Soak up the beachside vibes at the weekly Harbourside Markets while enjoying live music from Byron Bay’s Jesse Morris. There’s plenty of stalls to browse from, offering locally grown produce, art, jewellery, clothing, beauty and lifestyle products, plants, collectables and more.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Sunday, October 18 from 10am-2pm.

Harbourside Markets. Photo: Rachel Vercoe

Uptown Markets

What: Enjoy a day out at this weekly undercover market, open rain, hail or shine. There’s plenty on offer including fresh fruit and vegetables, soaps, jewellery, woodwork, art, bric-a-brac, clothes, antiques, pet products and much more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday, October 18 from 6am-2pm.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The weekly Coffs Coast Growers Market is offering locals fresh produce and artisan goodies from plenty of local businesses. Stall holders will practice social distancing and attendees are encouraged to ‘shop and go’ to avoid congestion.

Where: City Square.

When: Thursday, October 22 from 8am-2.30pm.

The Coffs Coast Growers Market. Photo: Coffs Coast Growers - Facebook

Woolgoolga Comedy

What: Larry Laughs Loud comedy club presents Woolgoolga Comedy - featuring comedians John Cruckshank, John Peacock and local radio host Ben Stevenson, and hosted by Vanessa Larry Mitchell. The seated show has limited tickets so get in fast. Tickets available here.

Where: Seaview Tavern Woolgoolga.

When: Friday, October 23 from 8pm-11pm.

Village Farmers Market

What: This weekly market in Woolgoolga offers a local ‘farm to plate’ experience, with several stalls to browse from offering fresh produce, home baked goods, bread, eggs, pasta, fresh flowers, jam, honey and more.

Where: Queen St, Woolgoolga.

When: Friday, October 23 from 7am-11.30am.

Twilight Food Markets

What: This weekly food market is diverse in multicultural cuisine, and with lots of choices for the kids, the Twilight Food Markets is the perfect family-friendly affair. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and relax beside the crystal clear water of Coffs Creek.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, October 23 from 4pm-9pm.

Twilight Food Markets. Photo: Rachel Vercoe

Exhibitions at the Regional Museum

What: The Coffs Harbour Regional Museum are showcasing two exhibitions including Bananas to Beautizone: Coffs’ Changing Summers, and Tasma Theatre: Coffs Harbour’s Jewel Cinema. Up to 30 people can visit the museum at one time due to COVID-19 restrictions, but if you’d prefer to stay in the comfort of your own home, you can view a virtual tour of the museum.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum. Virtual tour here.

When: Museum open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 10am-1pm. Virtual tour available 24/7.

Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition

What: After the devastating summer fires, Aussie cartoonists have rallied to create the Toons 4 Wildlife fundraising exhibition in aid of WIRES. This heartwarming collection of over 80 works by some of Australia’s best cartoonists are on display in the National Cartoon Gallery while they are auctioned off online and shipped to their new homes.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery @ The Bunker.

When: Wednesdays-Sundays from 10am-4pm until November 22.