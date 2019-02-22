Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN THE BAG: Funding has been secured for much-needed upgrades to the Coffs Harbour boat ramp.
IN THE BAG: Funding has been secured for much-needed upgrades to the Coffs Harbour boat ramp. Trevor Veale
News

What's next for Coffs boat ramp upgrade?

Rachel Vercoe
by
22nd Feb 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH assurance of $10 million to upgrade the Coffs Harbour boat ramp, the question around town is: what next?

Members of the Coffs Harbour Regional Boat Ramp Precinct Enhancement Committee were particularly thrilled with the announcement.

The committee has been pushing for an upgrade through a petition and a call for government to do something about the ramp, which poses a danger during certain weather when sand builds up across the entrance.

"An investment of this magnitude is fantastic and will, if properly planned and constructed, set up the precinct for years into the future,” committee chairman John Lawler said.

The announcement was made earlier this month by Deputy Premier John Barilaro and State Labor confirmed it would also honour the pledge.

"What surprised many, including myself,” Mr Lawler said, "was that the funding was not contingent on the government being returned at the next election, but was 'money in the bank' as the Deputy Premier said.

"The boat ramp has a long history with money being funded previously to fix issues including the surge.

"Past issues of accountability and transparency have been raised in the public arena. (The committee) does not want to dwell on the past, and we won't, but we do want to learn from it.

"As a result, we think it is important to ensure enhanced governance over this project, with regular reporting to CHCC, the Deputy Premier and the relevant minister.

"This, coupled with a strong and diverse monitoring group, will assist in meeting that transparency threshold.”

Mr Lawler said if properly planned and constructed, the upgrade would create a first-class asset for locals and visitors, providing safety, economic benefit and amenity for a range of people.

"The big issue of funding has been secured, but there are (still) a number of challenges to be managed,” he said.

boat ramp coffs harbour boat ramp coffs harbour regional boat ramp precinct enhancem john barilaro state government funding
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Investigations continue into how man sustained injuries

    premium_icon Investigations continue into how man sustained injuries

    News POLICE are calling for witnesses as they continue to piece together how a 45-year-old man sustained serious head and facial injuries on the mid north coast.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 10:15 AM
    Grieving father praises first responders to son's crash

    premium_icon Grieving father praises first responders to son's crash

    News His son was killed when his b-double ran off the road at Raleigh.

    Council launches campaign to build the best bypass

    Council launches campaign to build the best bypass

    News Coffs Harbour City Council has its controversial signs back up today