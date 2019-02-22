What's next for Coffs boat ramp upgrade?

IN THE BAG: Funding has been secured for much-needed upgrades to the Coffs Harbour boat ramp.

WITH assurance of $10 million to upgrade the Coffs Harbour boat ramp, the question around town is: what next?

Members of the Coffs Harbour Regional Boat Ramp Precinct Enhancement Committee were particularly thrilled with the announcement.

The committee has been pushing for an upgrade through a petition and a call for government to do something about the ramp, which poses a danger during certain weather when sand builds up across the entrance.

"An investment of this magnitude is fantastic and will, if properly planned and constructed, set up the precinct for years into the future,” committee chairman John Lawler said.

The announcement was made earlier this month by Deputy Premier John Barilaro and State Labor confirmed it would also honour the pledge.

"What surprised many, including myself,” Mr Lawler said, "was that the funding was not contingent on the government being returned at the next election, but was 'money in the bank' as the Deputy Premier said.

"The boat ramp has a long history with money being funded previously to fix issues including the surge.

"Past issues of accountability and transparency have been raised in the public arena. (The committee) does not want to dwell on the past, and we won't, but we do want to learn from it.

"As a result, we think it is important to ensure enhanced governance over this project, with regular reporting to CHCC, the Deputy Premier and the relevant minister.

"This, coupled with a strong and diverse monitoring group, will assist in meeting that transparency threshold.”

Mr Lawler said if properly planned and constructed, the upgrade would create a first-class asset for locals and visitors, providing safety, economic benefit and amenity for a range of people.

"The big issue of funding has been secured, but there are (still) a number of challenges to be managed,” he said.