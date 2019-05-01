What’s new to streaming this month

From toe-tapping dancers to comedies so dark it's bordering on nihilism, this month's selection of new titles on streaming have something for everyone.

It also features the likes of George Clooney, Michelle Williams and Richard Gere getting involved in their first major TV roles for some time.

What a time to be alive and in charge of the remote.

Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video, May 31): Adapted from Neil Gaiman's novel, this fantastical and expansive series features David Tennant as the demon Crowley and Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale who are forced to team up to stop the coming of the antichrist, and the apocalypse.

Unlikely bedfellows in the battle to save the world

When They See Us (Netflix, May 31): From filmmaker Ava Duvernay, this Netflix miniseries follows the story of the Central Park Five, the African-American boys from Harlem who were wrongfully convicted of rape.

Wentworth S7 (Foxtel Now, May 28): Foxtel's signature local drama returns for its 12-episode seventh season this month. The Prisoner-reboot has won many fans over the years with its complex female characters and jaw-dropping plot twists, and those fans were very relieved when it was renewed for another season.

Schitt's Creek S5 (Netflix, May 10): This madcap Canadian comedy is wickedly funny, the story of a rich, privileged and clueless family who lose all their money and must retreat to the one thing they have left: A rural town they once bought as a joke.

Fleabag should be mandatory viewing

Fleabag (Amazon Prime Video, May 17): Before Phoebe Waller-Bridge adapted Killing Eve for TV, there was Fleabag. The dark comedy is finally returning with its second season this month and it promises to be as bracing, honest and sharp as the first.

MotherFatherSon (Foxtel Now, May 12): Featuring Richard Gere in his first major TV role, the political series follows a 30-year-old editor of a London newspaper owned by his American father. It co-stars Helen McCrory and Billy Howle.

The Society (Netflix, May 10): Like a more supernatural Lord of the Flies, a group of teenagers are transported to a copy of their hometown where everything is the same except for one major thing: there are no parents. In order to get back to their real lives, they must form alliances and survive.

Fosse/Verdun (Foxtel Now, May 26): Counting Lin-Manuel Miranda among its executive producers, this big-budget bioseries stars Sam Rockwell as the legendary director-choreographer Bob Fosse and Michelle Williams as actor and dancer Gwen Verdon. It's the story of giants and legends, in tap shoes.

George Clooney was also a producer on Catch-22

Catch-22 (Stan, May 18): Catch-22's is Stan's big splashy new series, and when we've got George Clooney and Kyle Chandler involved, you should be crowing as much as you can. The satirical military comedy is based on the iconic novel by Joseph Heller about an air forces bombardier stuck in a farcically impossible situation.

Gifted (Netflix and Stan, May 29): The low-key and sweet Gifted couldn't be further from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, except that it features Chris Evans as a genuinely good guy. He plays Frank, uncle to seven-year-old Alice, his niece and maths prodigy.

The Hunt (Stan, May 3): Starring Mads Mikkelsen, The Hunt is a chilling Danish drama about the destructive forces in a small community when one of their own is wrongly accused of sexually abusing a child.

Logan Lucky (Stan, May 21): Retirement didn't take for Steven Soderberg and that's a good thing because then he wouldn't have made Logan Lucky, a clever and enjoyable heist movie. It's Ocean's 11 but the glam casinos of Vegas has been swapped out for a Nascar race.

First Man was one of the best movies of 2018

First Man (Foxtel Now, May 23): An extraordinary portrait of Neil Armstrong, First Man is both grand and intimate. Ryan Gosling captures the emotional turmoil of a man who won't reveal himself to the world, dealing with his personal pain while embarking on a pioneering mission.

An Ordinary Woman (SBS On Demand, May 9): In this nine-part Russian series, underneath Marina's ordinary life, in which she's a florist, has a surgeon husband and two daughters, is a web of secrets. She's running a prostitution network while at least one of her kids is a sociopath.

Mission Impossible: Fallout (Amazon Prime Video, May 3): If you want to truly switch off and enjoy a thrilling ride, Mission Impossible: Fallout was made for it. So much of the franchise's allure lies in the fact that the death-defying, bonkers stunts are real - they did jump out of those planes and crash those helicopters.

You Were Never Really Here (Foxtel Now, May 4): Directed by Lynne Ramsey and starring Joaquin Phoenix, this psychological crime thriller is the story of a traumatised man who rescues trafficked girls. It received a seven-minute standing ovation when it screened at Cannes.

