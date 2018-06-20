Coffs Coast property market predictions

REAL estate is a crystal ball game; everyone has their own thoughts on what the future holds, but it's rare to be able to predict accurately.

Tom Panos is one of Australia's leading real estate experts, so when he talks, people listen.

Mr Panos spoke exclusively with the Coffs Coast Advocate Real Estate Property Guide, giving his thoughts on how the market will fare in the near future.

The Coffs Coast has seen a strong influx of capital city buyers during the boom time in Sydney and Melbourne, with these big city buyers making some significant purchases to live in, have as a holiday home, or to invest and reap future capital growth.

But with the the booms in those cities now easing, what will it mean for our local market?

Listen now to what Tom Panos believes lies ahead.