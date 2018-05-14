What's in a name? Product recall.

ALTHOUGH this treat is clearly described as Oh So Natural 'Almond, Cashew & Cranberry Bites' in big red letters on the front of the packet, Aldi is recalling this product. Why?

Sold in Aldi Stores throughout Australian, including Coffs Harbour and Toormina, the product is now being recalled due to the presence of peanuts which are not declared in the allergen statement.

Not to make light of the serious nature of peanut allergies and the importance of correct labelling, but wouldn't the words 'almond' and 'cashew' in the product name have been a red flag if you have any sort of nut allergy this is not the treat for you?

In a statement Aldi advised that it, "Takes product quality and safety seriously and wishes to advise all customers of the recall as consumers with a peanut allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if this product is consumed.”

Consumers with a peanut allergy or intolerance should not consume this product and should return it to the place of purchase for a full cash refund. All best before dates are affected.

For further information contact Aldi Food Recall Hotline 1800 709 993