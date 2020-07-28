What's in a name? Harbour Knights slay Elks

The Harbour Knights first grade side before their first ever match in Glen Innes on Saturday, 25th July, 2020.

THEY had hardly met, but the Harbour Knights have thrown down the gauntlet to their new opposition.

With no Mid North Coast Rugby Union in 2020, Coffs Harbour Snappers and Southern Cross University Marlins joined forces and entered the New England competition.

Despite having just a few training sessions under their belt and playing in unfamiliar, cold conditions up on the Great Dividing Range, the newly created joint venture got off to a winning start by dismantling Glen Innes Elks 35–5.

As the Knights began their New England Rugby campaign in Glen Innes, they might have been forgiven for taking a while to acclimatise. But any concerns were quickly put to bed as their first grade side ran in four tries in the opening half.

Knights co-coach AJ Gilbert said it wasn’t until the second half that they really got a taste for the icy conditions.

“To be honest the first half wasn’t that bad, but then once we ran out in the second it was cold and wet and there was a bit of breeze,” he said.

“The cold and wet conditions made it difficult, but it is something we have to adapt to in this competition.”

However the biggest story to come out of the day might have been the performance of their second grade side, who ran riot in a 50–0 win.

With the two sides coming together, it was suspected their major strength would be their depth and Gilbert said it was something the clubs had been discussing.

“There are premiership first grade players in that side so it is not as if it is an out-and-out seconds team – they are a quality side,” he said.

The Snappers and Marlins had been left without a competition after their fellow Mid North Coast Rugby Union teams pulled out, with a joint venture in New England their last and only option.

Since their entry into the competition was confirmed just two weeks ago, it has been a scramble just to organise a team name, jerseys and confirm sides, let alone train.

The positive response from the players to such a hectic few weeks pleased Gilbert and he revealed some of the players didn’t really know each other before the game.

“Obviously we were always going to be under a bit of pressure with preparation and still a lot of guys were learning each other’s names on the bus trip (to Glen Innes),” he said.

“But by the end of the bus trip back everyone knew each other.”

The Knights’ next match is at home against Walcha Rams who could be one of the teams to beat this season according to Gilbert.

“They are a good side especially in the backs. But with another session or two under our belts we should be a lot better.”