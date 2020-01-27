What’s happening to this notorious wreck

AN EYESORE which has littered a Gold Coast canal will be pulled from the water as part of the State Government's War on Wrecks.

The dilapidated cruiser named Sea Mist has been laying on one side, partially obstructing the channel near Pasadena Court, Broadbeach Waters.

Government contractors will remove the partially submerged vessel this week, perhaps as early as Tuesday, and it's likely it will be demolished.

The dilapidated cruiser Sea Mist will be removed as part of the State Government's War on Wrecks program. Picture: Supplied

War on Wrecks chair Kim Richards said: "Owners are always responsible for their vessels and Maritime Safety Queensland is prepared to work with them to ensure they meet those responsibilities.

"The vessel was impeding the ability for other boats to move around the canal, and unfortunately the owner failed to comply with the harbour master's direction to remove the vessel."

More than 220 vessels have been removed across the state since the $20 million War on Wrecks program started last year.

Maritime Safety Queensland ordered owners to remove or repair another 170 boats.

"Our $20 million commitment over four years to remove abandoned and neglected wrecks from coastal waters has been successful. That includes 74 vessels which have been removed across the Gold Coast," Ms Richards said

The Gold Coast has accounted for more than a quarter of the vessels removed under the Queensland War on Wrecks campaign so far. Picture: Gold Coast Waterways Authority.

"MSQ is working with Queensland salvage businesses to do the job efficiently, with the support of responsible owners, local government and state government agencies."

The government launched the program after a series of stories about eyesores in the Broadwater.

One houseboat anchored in the Broadwater used 44-gallon drums to stay afloat and another was home to poultry, whose effluent ran into the city's waterways. A number of vessels have sunk in the past 18 months.

Late last year, the Gold Coast Waterways Authority warned the campaign would "be taken to the next level" in 2020.

Report derelict vessels by emailing WarOnWrecks@msq.qld.gov.au or by phoning GCWA on 5539 7350.