What's happening this weekend

Lee Kernaghan - Boys from the bush

What: Lee Kernaghan is one of the indisputable all-time greats of Australian country. 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the launch of Lee's amazing career and the release of his first chart-busting hit, Boys From The Bush. The concert will cover 25 years of smash hits and will also feature songs from Leeâ€™s new 25th Anniversary Album

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Tomorrow from 6.45pm to 9.30pm.

Cost: Adults $59 and children under 12 $39.

Jetty food and wine festival

What: Enjoy an abundance of wine tasting, buy and taste local produce and relax while listening to the smooth sounds of musicians. Bring the whole family and enjoy a beautiful afternoon out at the newly upgraded Jetty Foreshores.

Where: The Jetty Foreshores.

When: Saturday, November 25 from 12pm to 9pm.

Cost: Children $5, day ticket $15 and day/night ticket $20.

Visit goo.gl/XwwLQ8

Sustainable living festival

What: An all day event aiming to inspire, empower and celebrate all things sustainable. Enjoy yoga, get your groove on to the solar power sound stage, explore clever, crafty and free all day drop-in workshops from making your own driftwood dreamcatchers to potting your own take home plane.

Where: Coffs Harbour showground.

When: Saturday, November 18 from 9am to 2pm.

For more information, visit goo.gl/1C8uzk

The sound of music

What: A heart warming story based on the real life story of the Von Trapp family singers, one of the world's best known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II. A governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children and brings a new love of life and music.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays until November 26.

Visit goo.gl/x9PGEB