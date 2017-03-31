24°
What's happening this weekend on the Coffs Coast

31st Mar 2017 8:00 AM

Oz Tag, Kawana. Maroochydore under 18 girls v's Caloundra under 17 girls. Caloundra 5 Kailah Osborne with Maroochydore 8 Katie Underwood. Photo Greg Miller / Sunshine Coast Daily
Oz Tag, Kawana. Maroochydore under 18 girls v's Caloundra under 17 girls. Caloundra 5 Kailah Osborne with Maroochydore 8 Katie Underwood. Photo Greg Miller / Sunshine Coast Daily Greg Miller

TODAY:

NSW Oztag Senior State Cup

Coffs Harbour International Stadium over the next few days

The Senior State Cup is NSW's biggest senior Oztag tournament.

Over 100 teams from 50 Associations compete with the hope of being titled as the NSW Champions at the conclusion of the tournament.

Thirteen divisions are offered at this tournament catering for participants aged 15 - 50+ years.

Spectating is FREE so get out and catch all the fast paced footy action.

Details and itineraries are available on the website oztag.com.au

 

Yellow Door Art Exhibition

Coffs Central Food Court on display until April 13

Headspace Coffs Harbour in conjunction with Coffs Central Shopping Centre is exhibiting the Yellow Door Art Exhibition, which will celebrate Youth Week 2017.

Artworks in the Yellow Door Art Exhibition will be on display in Coffs Central Shopping Centre from Friday 31 March to Thursday 13 April. Prizes will also be rewarded.

The Yellow Door represents how art connects all people and can open doors for young people with barriers such as mental health.

For more information contact Gary Maher, Headspace Coffs Harbour on 0488 499 720

 

Abundance, a Celebration of Generosity

Held over three days in the beautiful township of Dorrigo.

The Abundance festival is about giving and receiving our abundant gifts, skills, ideas and questions; it's about choosing to be generous and connecting to who we truly are to create vibrant, thriving communities and networks that nurture us all. Join with us and spread hope, have fun and celebrate the journey to an abundant, generous future. All presentations will be given as gifts - your payment will be the heartfelt presents of the people you inspire.

There are 30 sessions, workshops and offers of healing - and all given as a gift.

Cost : Free. For more information go to their facebook site facebook.com/AbundanceDorrigo

 

 

Lion trainer Matt Ezekial from Port Macquarie. with the Stardust circus lions. 07 march 2017
Lion trainer Matt Ezekial from Port Macquarie. with the Stardust circus lions. 07 march 2017 Trevor Veale

Stardust Circus - extended until this Sunday

Coffs Harbour Showground

Tonight at 7pm

Tomorrow 2pm & 6pm

Sunday at 11am

Stardust Circus is Australia's largest animal circus. Their animals have been trained with the reward method and are treated as part of this large family unit who have operated it for generations.

The circus has performing animals including African lions, mischievous monkeys, five magnificent liberty horses as well as miniature trick ponies.

You will also witness a large flying trapeze troupe, a spectacular 10 person Hungarian trained Teeter Board (springboard) act, dynamic aerialists high above your head, acrobatic comedy and, of course, crazy clowns. From New York we have a sensational flying trapeze artist who has just joined the circus and presents unbelievable tricks high in the air.

Book Online or ticket sales @ circus box office from 1 hour prior to show.

Tickets: stardustcircus.com.au

 

Twilight Food Market

Park Beach Reserve adjacent to Coffs Creek inlet from 5pm

It's always a beautiful evening parkside, so take the friends and family down to the Park Beach Reserve. Take a blanket, bottle of wine or some beers and the dog for a swim, grab some food from the diverse range of food stalls and listen to the free live music performance.

 

 

 

Angus Fraser meets The Phantom.
Angus Fraser meets The Phantom. Matthew Deans

The Phantom" Exhibition continues

Bunker Cartoon Gallery runs through until 14th May.

Nostalgic, surprising and fun! The Phantom Show curated by Peter Kingston and Dietmar Lederwasch, celebrates the evolution of this unique heroic character over the past 80 years. More than 30 artists contributed their various interpretations of the Ghost Who Walks through a variety of media and styles.

Admission: $5 adult, $3 child u16, U5 free.

For more info go to bunkercartoongallery.com.au

 

TOMORROW

PINNED TO THE WALL & 10 YEARS OF EMSLA

Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery runs through until April 22.

Pinned to the Wall exhibition features paintings and mixed media assemblages that question the domestic ideal, exploring themes of family violence and gender inequity.

Celebrating 10 years of EMSLA, the Eutick Memorial Still Life Award, the gallery's signature program and Australia's leading award of the still life genre. Showcasing past winners and acquisitions from the first ten years of the award.

Find out more about Pinned to the Wall & 10 Years of EMSLA at coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/galleryexhibitions

 

SUNDAY

Daylight Savings ends

Switch your clocks back and change the batteries in your smoke alarm

It is a timely reminder to keep you, your family and colleagues safe by ensuring the smoke alarm batteries in your home and business are refreshed and the unit is operating to its potential.

 

 

Bonnie Hancock emerges from the water to win the Coffs Ocean Swim.
Bonnie Hancock emerges from the water to win the Coffs Ocean Swim. Nashyspix

Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims

Coffs Harbour Jetty Beach in the protected Harbour 8am to noon

The Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims are a fun, charity fundraising event offering participants a choice of distances catering for both the novice and the more competitive with a 600m swim around the jetty, 2000m swim across the harbour and fun races for children, all held inside our beautiful, protected harbour.

2017 marks the 20th anniversary of the swims and Olympian, Brooke Hanson is the event ambassador.

All proceeds from the event will be distributed to local charities and sporting clubs.

For more information go to villagesports.com.au

 

Harbourside Markets

Held at the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore every Sunday 8am to 2pm

An authentic outdoor market held every Sunday set alongside the Jetty Foreshore and historic jetty in Coffs Harbour but this will be the last week in its current loction for approximately six (6) months whilst the foreshore redevelopment is carried out.

From Sunday April 9 the markets will be in its temporary location at Park Beach Reserve adjacent to the Surf Club and Coffs Creek ocean outlet.There is a huge range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages. Their philosophy is locally made, locally grown so you are guaranteed a unique experience.

Fun and entertainment for everyone with activities, live music and performers every week.

They regularly host workshops, festivals and events.

Plenty of undercover seating to eat and sit down, enjoy the atmosphere and relax.

For more info about the stallholders, live music and location head to harboursidemarkets.com.au

What's On the Coffs Coast is brought to you by A1 Coffs Coast Tours ...your local Harley Tour Experience Team

To find out more or call us to book 0438524952

 

What's On the Coffs Coast is brought to you by A1 Coffs Coast Tours ...your local Harley Tour Experience Team

To find out more or call us to book 0438524952

 

Wednesday, April 5

Boomerang Bags Sewing Bee

Cavanbah Hall 10am to 3pm

Boomerang Bags is launching in Coffs Harbour, this Wednesday at the Cavanbah Centre you can make a difference and help get rid of Plastic Bags and the destruction to our environment and creatures on the planet.

Age is no barrier, no sewing skills or ability is required and this is a good excuse for you to get rid os some of that old fabric, perhaps sheets laying around.

BYO: Sewing machine or overlocker if you have one.

Find out more on their facebook page Coffs Coast Boomerang Bags

 

 

 

South Solitary Island helicopter tours return this August.
South Solitary Island helicopter tours return this August. Contributed

Lighthouse tours via helicopter are on again

Bookings are essential with Precision Helicopters

Precision Helicopters in conjunction with National Parks and Wildlife are conducting tours again this year to South Solitary Island.

South Solitary Island is located 18kms off shore from Coffs Harbour, NSW.　

The island is only opened to visitors once a year for two weekends.　

The lighthouse and keepers quarters were built in 1880 are the oldest in the area.　

The only way to access the island is by helicopter and public access is restricted to these open days only.　

This guided tour offers a rare opportunity to explore the lifestyle of a remote lighthouse keeper as you to inspect the living quarters and imagine life on this isolated outpost.

Be one of the lucky few visitors to have ascended the ancient spiral staircase of the lighthouse to finally step out onto the narrow balcony suspended some 50m above the raging ocean below.

Saturday 5, Sunday 6, August, Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 - August

You will get your helicopter flight, guided tour of the quarters with National Parks & Wildlife Service Discovery Rangers and a tour inside the lighthouse. The two hour tour includes the gantry/jetty area.　　

You have a choice of different length tours -　

1 hour　- Superior Lightstation Tour (weekends only) - $360.00　

2 hour　- Premium Lightstation Tour (weekends only) -$490.00 - that is right - for just $130.00 extra you can get 2 hours on the island to see the gantry and more buildings!　

3 hour　- Unique Lightstation Tour - $950.00 dates to be confirmed.

A good level of fitness and mobility is required for all tours - please read Terms and Conditions carefully.

Tours will depart from Coffs Harbour Airport, General Aviation section, Coffs Harbour, NSW 2450 Detailed address will be given when your payment is finalised.

Full tour information:　southsolitaryisland.com.au/tours-of-the-island

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast events general-seniors-news noticeboard whatson whats on

Local Partners

