What’s happening on the Coffs Coast

Blogging for Beginners

What: A workshop presented by Sharon Brennan looking at why to blog, how to start a blog and what to write about. Sharon will also share amazing finds which will make you realise blogging is a wonderful way to make new family connections.

Where: Coffs Harbour Community College, Earl St, Coffs Harbour.

When: Saturday, February 22 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

For more information, call 6651 6126.

Sunday Series

What: Tickets are on sale for the Partridge String Quartet which will play Beethoven String Quartet op. 18 no. 1, Stanhope String Quartet no. 2, Ligeti Metamorphoses Nocturne and Mendelssohn String Octet Movement 1.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium.

When: Sunday, February 23 at 3pm.

Visit coffscon.org.au

Seniors Week

What: Enjoy a morning of music in the gardens. Bring a chair, a picnic or order from the cafe. All the family are welcome.

Where: North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

When: Sunday, February 23 from 10am to 12pm.

Cameron Reilly — How to podcast and make a living

What: After a career in marketing with Microsoft Cameron Reilly co-founded the world’s first podcast business, The Podcast Network, and created one of Australia’s leading marketing strategy firms, Motherlode Marketing. Cameron will share insight on the future of content creation, new emerging platforms like TikTok and how to monetise your passion.

Where: BDC theatre.

When: Thursday, February 27 at 6pm.

Tickets start at $66, visit startupgrind.com

Flickerfest

What: Flickerfest screens the best shorts from Australia and around the world. This is a one-off chance to see electrifying short films before they continue their journey around the world.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Friday, February 28 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Uptown Markets

What: With more than 80 stalls to browse through, you’ll find local fruit and vegies, bric-a-brac, soaps, accessories and more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Sunday from 6am to 2pm.

The Italian Tenors

What: Direct from Italy and returning in 2020 for their third Australian tour, the Italian Tenors are three of Europe’s most successful operatic tenors who have become a worldwide pop-opera phenomenon.

The trio return for to perform their favourite popular songs including opera classics, traditional Italian songs and some cross over Italian pop.

The three men have trained in music and each have enjoyed successful operatic careers. They are much loved in the Australian/Italian community and amongst arts/music lovers.

Where: The Sawtell RSL.

When: Friday, March 27.

Travelfest — Helloworld Travel

What: You are invited to Helloworlds travel and cruise expo.

Get inspired with new ways to travel and learn about destinations, cruises, holiday packages, tours and tailor made holidays.

Where: Promotions Court at the Park Beach Plaza.

When: Saturday at 10am to 3pm.

SAVE THE DATE — Bello Winter Music

What: Red Square Music is thrilled to announce the dates for the sixth Bello Winter Music Festival will be Thursday, July 9 to Sunday, July 12.

The event will once again bring an exceptional array of local, national and international live music and cultural performance to the pubs, halls, cafes and hotels of the beautiful township of Bellingen in northern NSW. Not to mention the iconic Magic Bus, the cruisy festival marketplace and mischievous roving artists who all contribute to the street appeal of this landmark festival on the Mid North Coast.

The 2020 Bello Winter Music will precede a break for the event in 2021 as the Bellingen Memorial Hall undergoes significant and much anticipated renovations which will see benefit for the community for many years to come.

Bello Winter Music looks forward to resuming in 2022, after these works have seen completion.

Special subscriber early bird tickets are now on sale.

Where: Bellingen township.

When: July 9 to July 12.

To keep up to date with the latest updates or to buy early bird tickets, visit bellowintermusic.com