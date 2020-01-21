What’s happening on the Coffs Coast

Aussie Legends Cartoon Exhibition

What: Drawn from their vast collection of original works, The National Cartoon Gallery has compiled an exhibition featuring their Aussie Legends. From sporting stars to politicians, caricatures to comic strips, you’re bound to see some of your favourite Aussies depicted in a comical light.

Where: The National Cartoon Gallery.

When: Now until Monday, January 27.

The Overwintering Project Exhibition

What: The Overwintering Project is a multidisciplinary, environmental art project bringing together artists, local high school students, scientists, birders and poets to address environmental impacts on migratory shorebirds and their habitats, including special places here on the Coffs Coast.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Now until Saturday, February 8.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: With stalls selling local and farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soaps, flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone.

Where: Coffs City Centre.

When: Tomorrow from 8am to 2.30pm.

Twilight Food Market

What: A family and pet-friendly food-only market, diverse in multicultural cuisine with plenty of choices for the kids. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5pm to 9pm.

Sawtell Family Market

What: Browse a vast range of handmade cards, artworks, craft, soap, candles and more. Grab a bargain with preloved clothing, books and other treasures.

Where: CWA Hall, Sawtell.

When: Saturday from 8am to 1pm.

Uptown markets

What: With more than 80 stalls to browse through, you’ll find local fruit and vegies, bric-a-brac, accessories and more.

Where: Castle Street carpark.

When: Sunday from 6am to 2pm.

Street Eats at the Jetty

What: Enjoy street food and desserts from around the world, grab a cold beer or glass of wine from the bar and listen to live music while taking in the sights from the Coffs Jetty.

There will be kids entertainment to keep the little ones and big kids at heart occupied.

BYO chair, a hat and picnic rug and make sure to bring your appetite.

What more could you ask for on a Saturday night.

Where: The Jetty Foreshores.

When: Saturday from 4pm to 9pm.

Harbourside Market

What: An authentic outdoor market held every Sunday set alongside the waterside in Coffs Harbour.

There’s a huge range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages.

Fun and entertainment for everyone with activities, live music and performers every week.

These markets are pet friendly, but dogs will need to be kept on lead.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

Coramba Village Market

What: Make your way out to Coramba for the fabulous, fun village market held on the fourth Sunday of each month.

The market day will be made up of activities such as market stalls, live music and more.

Activities include art and craft activities, fun things for kids to do and delicious food temptations.

Fun for the whole family, come and enjoy a great day out just 15 minutes west of Coffs Harbour.

Where: Gale Street, Coramba.

When: Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Cinema Under the Stars

What: Newcastle Permanent’s Cinema Under the Stars is Australia’s largest free outdoor cinema program and is returning to Coffs Harbour.

The event kicks off at 5.30pm with a fantastic line-up of family friendly entertainment and activities before the blockbuster movie Toy Story 4 screens at sundown.

So pack your picnic, gather your tribe and come along for a free evening under the stars.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

When: Saturday, February 1 from 5.30pm to 10pm.

Visit bit.ly/2tyq1PQ

Adoption day at PETstock

What: PETstock Coffs Harbour will play host to its local animal rescue organisation as part of National Pet Adoption Day, an initiative of PETstock’s charity PETstock Assist with support from event partner PetRescue.

“Adopt Different is a call to would-be owners to think differently about adopting a pet,“ PETstock Assist charity and events co-ordinator Jess Guilfoyle said.

Rescue pets receive training and behavioural assessments before being rehomed.

Where: PETstock Coffs Harbour.

When: Saturday, February 15.

Visit petstock.com.au