What’s happening on the Coffs Coast

BY The C – Jimmy Barnes and special guests

What: Jimmy Barnes is back with his biggest headlining tour of this century, Shutting Down Your Town, playing all his classic hits plus highlights from his acclaimed new album My Criminal Record. Special guests will be Jet, Eskimo Joe, Killing Heidi and Thirsty Merc.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Today, gates open at 1pm and concert finishes at 10pm.

Visit bythec.com.au

Halloween Cartooning Workshop

What: Meg English from Blueberry Beetle will guide you through the steps and teach the basics of how to design a range of characters with a fun Halloween theme to get you ready for this creative holiday event. Perfect for anyone at any skill level.

Where: National Cartoon Gallery, Coffs Harbour.

When: Today from 10.30am to noon.

Call 6651 7343.

Dorrigo Folk and Bluegrass Festival

What: The Dorrigo Folk and Bluegrass Festival is rated highly on the festival circuit for folk and bluegrass followers and the program includes some of the best homegrown talent in both folk and bluegrass genres.

Where: Dorrigo.

When: Today and tomorrow.

Visit dorrigofolkbluegrass. com.au

Coramba Village Market

What: Enjoy activities, market stalls, live music and more. Activities include art and crafts, fun things for the kids to do and delicious food temptations.

Where: Gale St, Coramba.

When: Tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.

Sawtell Family Market

What: Browse a range of handmade cards, artworks, craft, plants, jewellery and more.

Where: CWA Hall, Sawtell.

W hen: Today from 8am to 1pm.

2019 Mogies

What: Last chance to get tickets for the inaugural 2019 Mogies (the mountain movie awards), a red carpet, black tie event at Ulong Community Hall. Dave and Kate from Screenwave will be judging four films, scripted and produced by Lowanna and Ulong public schools. Buy your tickets from the Ulong Store for $5.

Where: Ulong Community Hall.

W hen: Saturday, November 2.

Call 6654 5320.

Film premiere for local group

What: You are formally invited to a night out watching the R & R Care disability film group’s third film Welcome to the Doomsday Agency.

The film is set in a post apocalyptic world where the characters are looking for meaningful employment.

The film was conceived by the group and the script was written by group member Jesse Williams. There will also be entertainment provided on the night by the R & R music group.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Friday, November 1. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Entry is $5 at the door.

Mark Hughes Foundation charity golf day and auction

What: Diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma multiform brain tumour in January, Trevor Friend and his family are raising funds for research into this terminal disease.

“We want to do our bit in our local community to support this cause. Funds raised will go directly to the Mark Hughes Foundation.

Where: Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

When: Friday, November 22 from 11am onwards.

For more information call Linda on 0408 655 218.

Classic Cars at C.ex Coffs

What: The cornerstone event of the C.ex Coffs Sports Touring and Classic Car Club calendar is fast approaching.

Check out cars from Australia, Europe, Great Britain, the United States and the Far East.

A main feature of each show is the celebration of a marque that has been of major significance to motoring history worldwide. This will be the 60th year of the iconic Mini Minor.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Sunday, November 10 from 10am to 2.30pm.

For more information, visit cex.com.au

Johnny Cash Tribute

What: He has a resemblance to Johnny and a voice to match, giving justice to the depth of vocals of the great Johnny Cash.

Canadian-born Dail Platz is an international artist with a unique background. He performed in the true honky tonks and bars of North America for many years before making the move to Australia.

What is unique to this show is the faithful reproduction of Cash’s great songs and the authentic Johnny Cash sound.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday, November 16 from 6.30pm.

Sydney Comedy Festival

What: Expertly curated and lovingly presented, the showcase will feature some of the festival’s hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard-hitting laughter. Boasting a line-up of veteran favourites, international stars, and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment will leave you sore from belly laughs

Call your pals and grab your tickets to this hilarious night of entertainment.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday, November 22 from 8pm