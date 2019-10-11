What’s happening on the Coffs Coast

Street Eats at the Jetty

What: The latest foodie event from the Another Tasty Event organisers has hit Coffs Harbour.

Enjoy street food from around the world, grab a cold beer or glass of wine from the Beer & Vino bar and listen to live music while taking in the sights from the Coffs Jetty.

BYO chair and picnic rug and make sure to bring your appetite.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Today from 4pm.

RED-C Summer Sunday sesh

What: Spend your Sunday listening to the incredible voice of Hannah Harlen.

There will be a jumping castle for the kids and Loic will be serving his delicious meals. Come on up, sit on The Deck with a yummy meal, listen to Hannah’s sweet melodies, and watch the whales breaching in the ocean.

Where: RED-C Events, Jordan Esplanade.

When: Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

October 2019 fashion exchange

What: Bring along up to 15 quality items to swap for something new.

Women’s, men’s and kids clothing welcome as well as shoes, bags and accessories.

Where: Harbourside Markets.

When: Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

The McKenzies

What: The McKenzies are a Gold Coast based four piece band who perform songs from the ‘50s to today, backed with their high energy interaction and stage presence. They pride themselves on big vocal harmonies like one of their influences The Eagle s and love a driving rock band to carry the crowd like Cold Chisel.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday from 4pm to 7pm.

The Canine Games

What: Real life training for you and your dog. Come and have some fun and learn real life skills you can use with your dog to get the dog you can take anywhere and do anything with.

Where: Coffs Harbour Jetty.

When: Saturday from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Urunga Riverside Markets

What: Come along for great food, arts/crafts, music and entertainment for the entire family.

Where: 2 Morgo Street, Urunga.

When: Sunday from 8am to 1pm.

Amy Shark

What: Whether she’s singing in front of thousands of people or 10, Amy Shark gives her all and is excited to be returning to Australia for her regional tour.

With 11 stops along the way, Amy will be making her way through Coffs to perform for one night only.

The upcoming Australian regional tour might be the last chance for fans to see Amy live in intimate-capacity venues.

Catch Amy Shark at C.ex Coffs on Thursday, October 17, with special guests Sly Withers and Eleanor Jacks.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Thursday, October 17. from 6.45pm.

Sofiella and The Handsome Husbands

What: Sofiella and The Handsome Husbands are an independent alt-country five-piece band concocted through a mutual penchant for banjo twang and good whisky.

Their music swings between harmony-heavy front-porch folk, gypsy foot-stompers and hillbilly barn-burners.

They tend to swap lead vocalists and instruments throughout their sets.

Where: The Bellingen Brewing Co.

When: Friday, October 18 from 7pm to 10pm.

Frenchy — Turn it up

What: Frenchy is back with his brand new and most outrageous show yet — Turn It Up.

This unforgettable night is full of wild banter along with ridiculous stories and crowd work among the best in the world (self-proclaimed).

Frenchy keeps the crowd constantly engaged with his eccentric and unorthodox ballads.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday, October 19. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $45.

For more information, visit cex.com.au

Rose and Mei in concert

What: Come along for an hour of beautiful music performed by violinist Rose Light and pianist Mei Wei Lim.

All funds raised from the event will support Rose’s violin masterclasses and workshops.

Rose is a dedicated, passionate violinist with the talent to become a professional violinist.

Where: St John’s Anglican Church, 2 McLean St, Coffs Harbour.

When: Saturday, October 19 at 2pm.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children at the door.

For more information, phone 0406 112 639.

Growers and Makers at Upper Orara

What: Home grown and home made, you’ll find an assortment of stalls showcasing the Upper Orara area.

Enjoy Devonshire tea with bacon and egg rolls while choosing wholesome bargains including needlework, crotchet, vegetables, artwork, woodwork, preserves, music by Hannah Harlen and more.

Where: Upper Orara Hall, 610 Upper Orara Rd.

When: Sunday, October 20 from 9am to 2pm.