What’s happening on the Coffs Coast

Best of Broadway - Coffs Harbour Orchestra

What: Following the successful 'Night at the Opera' in 2018, the Coffs Harbour City Orchestra presents 'Best of Broadway' - a musical selection of the best broadway musicals.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Today at 7pm and tomorrow at 2pm.

Visit jettytheatre.com or call 6648 4930.

Dorrigo Community Markets

What: A small country market where locals, community organisations and regional marketeers get together to offer locals and visitors a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, preloved goods, food, jams pickles and preserves, hand made jewellery, and all manner of other goodies.

Where: Hickory Street, Dorrigo.

When: Today from 8.30am to noon.

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody Greatest Hits Tour

What: Hot on the trail of the Queen movie, Thomas Crane and Bohemian Rhapsody are back to tour in 2019 with their 'Greatest Hits tour'.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Today from 8pm to 10pm.

Uptown Markets

What: With more than 80

stalls to browse through,

you'll find local fruit and

veggies, bric-a-brac,

soaps, accessories and

more.

Where: Castle St carpark.

When: Tomorrow from 6am to 2pm.

RSPCA Doggy Date night

What: Bring your family, friends and pooches for a headland walk and open-air movie screening of A Dog's Purpose. BYO picnic or grab something from a local vendor. BYO chair or blanket to watch the movie in comfort.

Where: Reflections Holiday Park, Moonee Beach.

When: Saturday, September 21 from 5pm.

For more information, call 6653 6552.

Bellingen Fine Music Festival

What: Bellingen Fine Music Festival has a tremendous line up for its tenth year with six major concerts and 10 fringe events and workshops. David Helfgott will be the star attraction this year.

Where: Bellingen.

When: Thursday, September 26 until Sunday, September 29.

Visit bellingenmusicfestival.com.au

Justice Crew at the Hoey Moey

What: Are you ready to dance the night away with Australia's favourite pop group?

Australia's most exciting group and eight-time ARIA nominees Justice Crew are on tour to celebrate their 10th year performing as a crew.

Stealing the spotlight way back taking out Australia's Got Talent, Justice Crew has never looked back.

They've racked up number one singles, toured the country and written with some of the hottest names in music.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Tonight, doors open at 6pm.

Pre-sale tickets are $30 plus booking fee.

Nexus Con 2019

What: Nexus Con is a pop culture convention.

Think all things pop culture: anime, gaming, cosplay (costume play), characters, movies, fantasy and more.

Nexus Con is a chance for the Coffs Coast and wider North Coast region to come together to celebrate everything pop culture in one place.

It's an all-ages, family friendly, inclusive event.

There's something for everyone and the whole community is invited to join in the fun.

There will be lots of hands-on activities, cosplay competitions, workshops to learn different skills and expert panels.

You won't want to miss it.

Where: Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

When: Today from 10am-4pm.

For more information, visit nexuscon.com.au

Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival

What: A community event for people of all ages and abilities, consisting of a 21.1km half marathon, 10km fun run, 5km fun run and a 3km family fun run/walk.

Held on a bush trail on the Coffs Creek walkway, the flat, shady course is ideal for runners.

The event raises funds for local children's charities.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Tomorrow from 7am-12pm.

For more information, visit villagesports.com.au