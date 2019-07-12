What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Urunga Riverside Market

What: The Urunga Riverside Market is held on the second Sunday of each month by the boardwalk in Urunga on the foreshores of the twin rivers.

Head along for some great foods, arts and crafts, music and entertainment for the whole family will enjoy.

Where: 2 Morgo St, Urunga.

When: Tomorrow, 8am-1pm.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

What: Over the course of this tour, guests will experience complimentary damper and drinks, traditional Gumbaynggirr stories and welcome, Gumbaynggirr language learning, cultural dancing and more.

Where: Forest Sky Pier, Sealy Lookout.

When: Today, 10am-1.30pm.

Visit www.bmnac.org.au.

Christmas in July markets

What: Wander through the market stalls admiring homewares, clothing and artistry, enjoy fine foods, mulled wine and more, just like you would at a European Christmas market. Bring your dog along from noon to enter the European winter-themed dog pawrade.

Where: Level two, Coffs Central.

When: Today, 9am-1pm.

For more info visit bit.ly/2LCNI0a.

Phil Jamieson from Grinspoon

What: As the voice and face of Grinspoon, Phil Jamieson fronted one of the most popular Australian bands of the last two decades. Don'tmiss him up close andpersonal at Moonee Beach.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Today from 6pm.

Harbourside Market

What: There's a huge range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages to be found at the markets this weekend.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow, 8am-2pm.

Westfield National Youth Championships for girls

What: Girls from all states will come together as part of the FFA National youth development and identification process.

Where: Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour.

When: Monday until Friday, July 19.

Kiki Dee

What: Join the legendary Kiki Dee for an intimate performance as she celebrates five decades as one of the UK's most prolific recording and touring artists.

After 100 sell-out shows in the UK, Kiki Dee brings to Australian audiences the most memorable songs of her illustrious career including I Got the Music in Me, the hauntingly beautiful Amareuse, True Love - the most requested wedding waltz of all time - and, of course, the smash hit Don't Go Breaking My Heart.

But she doesn't stop there - with 12 albums, four EPs and 40 singles to her credit, Kiki's repertoire also includes tributes to Leonard Cohen and a host of other great songwriters of our generation.

Audiences can expect to be taken on a journey, with a mix of old songs from singers including Kate Bush and the Ugly Brother as well as original material.

Kiki will interact with her audiences in the intimate venues and create a dynamic atmosphere.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday, July 20.

R U OK? Trust the Signs tour

What: R U OK? is encouraging the Woolgoolga community to get together for a free feed, activities for all ages and a chance to learn more about navigating a conversation with someone they may be worried about.

The nationwide R U OK? Trust the Signs Tour is visiting Woolgoolga as research reveals 63 per cent of Australians are not confident they know the signs to look out for that indicate someone is struggling with life.

Where: Woolgoolga Rescue Markets, Woolgoolga Reserve.

When: Today from 9am.