What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: Held weekly, the market offers a great opportunity to connect with your community and meet the people who grow and make the produce. With stalls selling local and farm fresh products from jams, honey, cakes, flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone

Where: Coffs city centre.

When: Tomorrow from 8am to 2.30pm.

Tattooist of Auschwitz

What: Don't miss your chance to hear from author Heather Morris as she makes her way to Coffs Harbour to talk about her book, answer questions and offer signings. The Tattooist of Auschwitz is a vivid, harrowing and ultimately hopeful novel based on the experiences of Lale Sokolov, the man who tattooed the arms of thousands of prisoners.

Where: Harry Bailey Memorial Library.

When: Friday, June 14 from 6pm.

Bookings essential on Eventbrite.

Bellingen markets

What: With over 260 stalls, there's plenty of variety for everyone to enjoy. Make a day of it and visit the markets, browse the stalls and enjoy live music and good company.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Saturday from 8am to 3pm.

Uptown market

What: The Uptown Markets have been running in Coffs for 28 years and are the only fully undercover markets. You'll find local fruit and veggies, Thai food, a local award winning woodwork artist, bric-a-brac, soaps, accessories, shells, clothes and more.

Where: Castle Street carpark.

When: Sunday from 6am to 2pm.

Family history workshop

What: Presenter, Mike Hayward has found information available on First Fleeters has not always been correct and wasn't all in one place. Mike will talk about history on a ship to ship basis, characters of the convicts and some stories available regarding their first years in the colony.

Where: Coffs Harbour Community Centre, Earl Street.

When: Saturday, June 22 from 1.30pm.

4WD Caravan and camping show

What: Staged for the 16th consecutive year at the Racing Club, visitors tho this year's show will notice the same great range of caravans, camper trailers, motorhomes, kayaks, 4WD accessories, plus interesting gizmos and boats.

Due to difficult times in the caravan industry, the number of caravans on display at this years show are down about 40%.

However, visitors will still be able to see innovative models and brands.

There will be free entertainment throughout the show from Barru working kelpies, the 3 Randy poets, blacksmiths and Graham Bell's historic Coffs movies.

Other entertainment includes the Coffs Harbour Model Railway Club's display, Steve McEwan's Reptile World and the SSAA shooting range.

There's a bonus for the kids, as each child accompanied by a paying adult will receive $10 worth of free rides on our three jumping castles.

Where: Coffs Harbour Racecourse, Howard Street.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

2018 4WD Caravan and Camping show. Rachel Vercoe

Community crew sleep out

What: The C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out is an annual community event, raising awareness and funds for local charities working to reduce the number of homeless people and people at risk of homelessness living on the Coffs Coast.

All funds raised will be evenly distributed to charity partners, The Men's Resource Centre and Warrina Women and Children's Refuge.

Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

When: Wednesday, June 19 at 6pm until Thursday, June 20 at 8am.

Visit cex.com.au