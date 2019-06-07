What's happening on the Coffs Coast

World Oceans Day

What: Come along to Rigby House to see art and science join forces to celebrate World Oceans Day.

Listen to experts discuss why the ocean in this area is so special.

Where: Rigby House Forecourt.

When: Saturday, 2-4pm.

Giingan Gumbaynggirr cultural experience

What: Over the course of this tour guests will experience complimentary damper and drink, traditional Gumbaynggirr stories and welcome, Gumbaynggirr language learning, cultural dancing and more.

Where: Forest Sky Pier, Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday, 10am-1.30pm.

Visit www.bmnac.org.au

Ball Park Music

What: Ball Park Music have announced their Good Good Mood Tour, taking their latest album Good Mood and favourite hits to regional towns and cities across Australia. Don't miss your chance to see them live in Coffs.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday, from 7pm.

Visit www.cex.com.au.

Harbourside Market

What: Discover a range of unique art and craft, fresh local produce, tasty gourmet food and delicious beverages.

There's fun and entertainment for everyone, with activities, live music and performers every week.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday, 8am-2pm.

Headlights or Goodbyes

What: Headlights and Goodbyes is the single and title track off a new EP from North Coast folk-rocker Cheynne Murphy being showcased in a run of shows.

When and where: Bellingen Markets and 63 First Ave Cafe, Sawtell on Saturday, June 15, and the Harbourside Markets on Sunday, June 16.

C.ex community crew sleep out

What: The C.ex community crew sleep out is an annual community event, raising awareness and funds for local charities working to reduce the number of homeless people and people at risk of homelessness living on the Coffs Coast.

Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

When: Wednesday, June 19 until Thursday, June 20 from 6pm to 8am.

Visit cex.com.au

Amber Lawrence

What: Four time Golden Guitar winner, singer-songwriter, Amber Lawrence is back with her sixth studio album and celebrating by touring nationally.

Amber is fond of the north coast, having performed frequently including previously at Sawtell RSL, along with spending many holidays in the area.

Supporting Amber at the show is Mike Carr, multi-golden guitar winner, and 2019 Toyota Starmaker winner Blake O'Connor.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday, June 22.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au

Coffs Coast Radio Control Flyers' annual fun fly

What: Don't miss the annual Fun Fly this weekend with non-stop flying of large and small model aircraft.

Some of the largest model aircraft in Australia will be there with pilots coming from far and wide.

The aero modelling club has been holding events for more than thirty years and is encouraging the public and new pilots to come along and enjoy the flying fun.

Aircraft include warbirds, scale, gliders and electric.

The fly day is open to the public, a $50 fuel raffle will be drawn on Sunday and the canteen will be open all weekend with sausage sizzles and other light refreshments.

This event is the Coffs Coast Radio Control Flyers' yearly fundraiser for the club and all are welcome to come and enjoy a day out.

Where: Coffs Harbour Clay Target Club near Moonee.

When: Today and tomorrow from 8am.

For more information, phone Martin on 0423 691 150.