What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Twilight Food Markets

What: It's the final market for the season so make your way down to the Park Beach Reserve for a night outdoors with friends and family.

This family friendly food-only market is diverse in multicultural cuisine with plenty of choices for the kids.

Bring the dog, a picnic rug and relax outdoors.

The markets are held during NSW daylight saving months and will start again in October.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5-9pm.

Coffs Coast Growers Market

What: The Coffs Coast Growers Markets has been supplying the Coffs Coast with fresh local produce for more than a decade. With stalls selling farm fresh products such as jams, honey, cakes, bread, coffee, eggs, soap, flowers, fruit and vegetables, herbs and more, the Coffs Coast Growers Market has something for everyone.

Where: Coffs City Centre.

When: Tomorrow from 8am to 2.30pm.

The Great Lego Building Challenge

What: Get creative these school holidays and bring the kids along for some fun. Qualifying heats will take place today and Friday with the grand finals held on Saturday. Thursday will be a free creative session with four wild-card finals entries to be awarded.

Where: Toormina Gardens.

For more information, visit toorminagardens.com.au

ARCH Foster Carer information session

What: Are you interested in becoming an Animal Rescue Coffs Harbour foster carer? Come along to the information session to find out what it's all about. Current foster carers are also encouraged to attend.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday, April 28 from 10am.

Will Sparks

What: 23-year-old Will Sparks has cemented his position at the forefront of the globally loved Melbourne Sound. His SoundCloud page is testament to his phenomenal influence as a producer, racking up millions of plays on a single release alone. With a debut album under his belt including collaborations with some of the biggest names in dance music, Will Sparks is one superstar who is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Today from 7pm.

Royal Far West Exhibition

What: Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Royal Far West Children's Health Scheme in Coffs Harbour, a charity that provides country children with access to specialist medical and allied health services. The exhibition celebrates Royal Far West's work in our community, honouring the energy and commitment of its members and volunteers.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum.

When: Tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.

Gardening with kids

What: Join local educator and gardener extrodinaire Steve McGrane for this free two hour workshop in the gorgeous Coffs Regional Community Gardens. Steve will work with children to learn about gardening using storytelling, hands on gardening, planting and watering. Parents will also be involved in guiding and encouraging gardening with kids. The Coffs Regional Community Garden is a community based project with a philosophy to grow health food and community.

Where: Coffs Regional Community Gardens.

When: Sunday, April 28 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

To book your tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2VR5W05

Get your kids involved in the garden. Gemima Harvey/Coffs Coast Advoca

Coffee 4 Blokes weekly meet up

What: Weekly meet up to inspire and encourage brotherhood, kinship and camaraderie amongst modern men. These meet ups are designed to reduce isolation, depression and loneliness in men on the Coffs Coast and break down the walls. Coffee 4 Blokes is a safe, confidential space where men can confide without judgement. Open to men from all walks of life and $5 entry.

Where: Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood centre.

When: Tomorrow from 2pm to 5.30pm.

Micka Scene

What: Micka Scene is a Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist based out of Byron Bay, Australia who pioneered the Cajon(kick/snare) solo artist combination before it became popular. Previous frontman of super group Pacha Mamma, his voice and song writing hit straight to the heart with stories of love, the environment, heartbreak and life on the road.

Where: Harbourside Markets.

When: Sunday, April 28 from 10am to 2pm.