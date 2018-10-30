What's happening on the Coffs Coast

The Coffs Harbour Light the Night parade will be held at the Coffs Harbour Twilight Food Markets on the Park Beach Reserve on Friday night.

Halloween Haunt

What: Come in costume and take part in the Trick or Treat Trail throughout the centre. Enjoy free face painting with Art By Trudy Smith plus craft, games and costume parades with The Smileys between 3.30-6pm and lots more fiendishly good fun.

Where: Toormina Gardens.

When: Wednesday from 3.30-6pm.

Blues and Berries Fair

What: Enjoy music, food and fun at the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve this weekend.

Music will be playing throughout the day with performances by Kevin Bennett and The Flood, Moonshine Run and more artists.

Fun activities include the blueberry pie-eating comp and free blueberry farm tours. Bring your pooch along and pamper them with a blueberry facial from Maggie's Dog cafe, shop and salon.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Sunday from 10am-7pm.

Wayne Glenn Memorial Fund

What: Raise money for a great cause in memory of a great man with all profits going to CanDo's Wayne Glenn Memorial Fun, specifically to assist men dealing with men's cancer. The swing into summer surf's up beach party will have live entertainment, auctions, raffles, lucky door prizes, best dressed and more.

Where: Coffs Harbour Yacht Club.

When: Saturday from 6-11pm.

To buy your ticket, visit goo.gl/y8CJMg

Tag World Cup 2018

What: An anticipated 190-plus teams will travel to Coffs Harbour from around the world and across the country to attend the event, bringing about 3800 players and officials and up to 5000 families and supporters to the region.

The game of Oztag, now in its 25th year, is a global sport and is played in several countries around the world.

Its popularity has seen it grow in numbers every year.

Where: C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

When: Thursday until Sunday.

Living Coast Festival

What: Celebrate the natural beauty and wonder of the Bellingen, Coffs Harbour and Nambucca region. Get sustainable living inspiration so everyone can protect this special place for years to come. This month-long event will include festivals, exhibitions, markets, forums, workshops, tours and film screenings.

During the Living Coast Festival you will be inspired to live more sustainably and discover how small actions can make a big difference, with a focus on healthy food and lifestyles, saving energy and water, growing your own food, backyard biodiversity, supporting local food, reducing waste and ethical choices.

It is an initiative of the Our Living Coast Regional Sustainability Alliance of Bellingen Shire Council, Coffs Harbour City Council and Nambucca Shire Council.

Where: Bellingen, Coffs Harbour and Nambucca region.

When: Tomorrow until Friday, November 30.

The first event will be held at the Coffs Coast Growers Market.

For more information on events and dates, visit ourlivingcoast.com.au

Armistice Day Centenary

What: Sunday, November 11, is the centenary of Armistice Day and Coffs Harbour's library service is inviting the community to mark the anniversary by sharing their own Great Way family memories, letters and photographs at an evening of commemorative poetry.

John Bennett will open the evening with an introduction to WWI poetry and the reading of classic favourites.

Where: Harry Bailey Memorial Library.

When: Friday, November 9, from 5.30pm.

Melbourne Cup

What: Melbourne Cup celebrations will kick off at Toormina Hotel. Don't miss a thing with live streaming of the race and dress to impress as fashion on the field returns with prizes to be won throughout the afternoon.

Where: Toormina Hotel.

When: Tuesday, November 6 from 11.30am.

Light the night

What: Come together and transform the darkness into a sea of glowing light to beat blood cancer. It's your night to walk beside those facing their own blood cancer journey and to remember loved ones lost. It's also a time to help raise vital funds for urgently needed blood cancer research.

Lanterns are $20 each at the markets.

Where: Twilight Food Markets.

When: Friday from 5-8.30pm.

Register by visiting goo.gl/PqG9FW

Les Miserables

What: One of the world's iconic and longest running musicals, Les Miserables tells the story of Jean Valjean, a former convict who spends a lifetime seeking redemption. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France and the aftermath of the the French Revolution, the story is told by means of intertwining storylines.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Friday from 8-11pm through to Sunday, November 25.