What's happening on the Coffs Coast

John Paul Young - Vanda and Young songbook

What: John Paul Young and The Allstar Band The Vanda and Young Songbook is a concert celebrating these incredible songs. Travel through the decades of mega hits and John's own behind the scenes stories about the songs and their making, at a time when music was king.

Where: C.ex Coffs

When: Today from 7.30-10pm

Cost: $50 presale and $55 at the door

Visit cex.com.au for further information.

Mad Hatters Market

What: Enjoy a range of activities at the markets from stalls, live music, arts and crafts, fun things for the kids to do and try some delicious food. There's fun for the whole family only 15 minutes west of Coffs Harbour.

Where: Gale Street, Coramba.

When: Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

The Big ILCH

What: Emerging from the strong roots and reggae movement in Sydney's Eastern suburbs, The Big Ilch is a project founded on the celebration of shared creativity and musical collaboration. Featuring soulful reggae vibes, easy grooves, world music beats, with a dash of hip hop and funk in the mix.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Tomorrow from 4pm to 7pm.

Minature railway running day

What: Do you love miniature trains? The Coffs Harbour Miniature Railway Inc club are looking for members interested in helping to operate in Coffs Harbour whether you're keen to learn new skills, how to build a track, locos or enjoy a new social hobby. Rides are $2, $3 and $5.

Where: Reserve on the corner of William Street and Caltowie Place.

When: Tomorrow from 11am to 3pm.

C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge

What: Whether you're a competitive rider or recreational, there's a ride on for all ages and abilities in the challenge. Choose from the 165km, 100km, 60km, 30km or 10km event.

Where: Jetty foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 6.30am to 2pm.

Visit: cexmcdonaldscycle challenge.com.au

C.ex sports, touring and classic car show

What: The C.ex Sports,Touring and Classic Car Club will be conducting their annual Classic Cars show with over 75 unique cars on display. Come along and browse through the classic cars on the Coffs Coast.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Sunday, November 11.

Festival of Golf All Office Business North Coast Open

What: First played in 1951, the North Coast Open is a tournament that has had great golfers such as Gary Player, Kel Nagle and Bill Dunk win. Final weekend events include North Coast Open, Ladies Classic, Coffs Cup and Coffs Plate.

Where: Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

When: Today and tomorrow.

Dorrigo folk and bluegrass festival

What: The Dorrigo Folk and Bluegrass Festival is rated highly on the festival circuit for folk and bluegrass followers and the program includes some of the best home-grown talent in folk and bluegrass genres.

Come along and add a twang to your life in Dorrigo.

Where: Dorrigo.

Ladies and tradies night

What: The Pink Silks Trust is holding the third annual Ladies and Tradies fundraiser night at the Hoey Moey. The focus of the fundraiser is to buy a Prismaflex unit valued at $60,000 for the local ICU.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Today from 6.30pm.

Tickets are $40 and available at the Hoey Moey bar.