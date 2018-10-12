What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Vanda Mid Coast Crystal and Coast Festival

What: Don't miss this crystal exhibition and sale. There will be fossicking workshops, Aussie make fossicking equipment, jewellery, crystals, gems, rocks, silver and gold rings, findings, beads, minerals, fossils and more. Coffee and snacks will be available too.

Where: The exhibition hall at Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Today from 9am-5pm and tomorrow from 9am-4pm.

Tenori

What: Known for their stylish, unique and often hilarious takes on songs, Tenori have been working hard on a new album and are excited to share fresh versions of some of the classics and their favourites.

Australia's fastest growing and most sought after vocal group Tenori features Queensland powerhouse singers, David Kidd, Craig Atkinson and Andrew Pryor will play at two venues on the Coffs Coast.

Where: Woolgoolga Community Centre and Eastern Dorrigo Community Hall.

When: Woolgoolga on Friday, October 19 and Ulong on Saturday, October 20.

Visit jettytheatre.com for more information.

Coffs Harbour Uptown Markets

What: There's a large variety of stalls ranging from fresh produce, plants, jewellery, books, coins and stamps bought and sold, sunglasses, clothing, retro gaming, tools, baby items and nappy cakes, licorice, soap and hot food to be found at these markets.

Where: Castle Street car park.

When: Tomorrow.

Bellingen Big Band

What: The Coffs Coast Dragon Club and the Bellingen Big Band are holding a joint fund-raising night with music and the opportunity to get up and dance. Proceeds from the event will assist the Coffs Coast Dragon Club's future project of building a shed to store their boats in and the Bellingen Big Band with hire of rehearsal space and other ongoing expenses.

Where: Cavanbah Centre.

When: Today from 7pm.

Phone 0409 716 774.

Circus Rio

What: Be amazed as the incredible performers of Circus Rio take the whole family on a journey around the world, beginning at the famous Carnival of Rio de Janeiro. You'll see FMX motorbikes somersault over the stage, tightrope walkers, a flying trapeze team and more.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showgrounds

When: Today until Sunday, October 14

A violin for Rose

What: Rose Light is a talented violinist but to reach her future goals she is in need of a new violin.

Known around town from her busking at the Thursday and Sunday Markets in Coffs, Rose is holding an hour's fundraising concert with pianist Mei Wei Lim on Saturday, October 20 at St John's Church.

Rose started playing violin at nine years old and this year, at 13, won the Intermediate Championship and every section she entered in the Coffs Instrumental Eisteddfods.

She plays in several orchestras and ensembles in Coffs and interstate and is studying for her Associate of Music.

Rose is in need of an advanced violin to pursue her dream career as a professional violinist, as she comes from a single-parent family on a low income.

Where: St John's Anglican Church

When: Saturday, October 20 from 2pm

Cost: $15 for adults and $5 for children

For more information, visit helproseplayviolin.com

John Paul Young - Vanda and Young songbookWhat: John Paul Young and The Allstar Band The Vanda and Young Songbook is a concert celebrating this incredible song.

John Paul Young and The Allstar Band will travel you through the decades of mega hits and John's own behind the scenes stories about the songs and their making, at a time when music was king.

John Paul Young is one of the most iconic artist in Australian music's history, with over four million in worldwide album sales.

Where: C.ex Coffs

When: Saturday, October 27 from 7.30-10pm

Cost: $50 presale and $55 at the door

Visit cex.com.au for further information.

Gone fishing

What: Learn how to fish at this free family fun event for people of all ages.

There will be how to fish sessions, casting tuition, fishing tip classes held by local experts, kids activities, RMS boating safety information and more fun fishing activities.

Fishing tackle will be supplied and no fishing licence is required on the day.

All activities are free including a sausage sizzle supplied by the Urunga Anglers Club volunteers.

Where: On the waters edge at Atherton Drive in Urunga.

When: Tomorrow from 9am.