What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Recreational Ride

What: Are you looking to do something physical this weekend?

Then join a push bike ride from Korora to Bucca.

The undulating 29km ride is rated a medium 7 and has a long climb.

There will be a coffee stop at Aanuka Resort.

Where: Meet at the corner of Bruxner Park Rd and the Pacific Highway at Korora.

When: Sunday from 7.30am.

Phone the ride leader, Henry Zinkstok on 0478 7888 745.

Fine Music Festival

What: This is the ninth year this music event has taken place with an unusual blend of classical and other fine music from many traditions. Appearing in 2018 is the outstanding international classical guitarist Karin Schaupp who will be performing with the Acacia Quartet and the Bellingen Youth Orchestra.

Where: Hyde St, Bellingen.

When: Thursday until Sunday.

To see the full program, visit bellingenmusicfestival. com.au

Porcelain art exhibition

What: North Coast Porcelain Painters Annual Porcelain Art exhibition and sale will be held at the Botanic Garden.

Work by local porcelain artists will be on display and for sale.

Where: North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

When: Saturday until Friday, October 5.

Harbourside markets

What: Enjoy live music, workshops and games while you make your way through a variety of stalls at the Harbourside Markets.

You'll find a range of local produce, tasty food, delicious coffee and handmade art and craft.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

Nickleby the magician

What: Nickleby is known as one of Australia's leading magicians and has won a range of awards for his skills as a performer.

He has appeared on television multiple times and performs more than 500 shows each year.

His magic shows are fast-paced and modern and appeal to adults and children alike.

Bring the kids along for some school holiday fun.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Wednesday, October 3 from 10.30am.

Cost: $5 for members and $7.50 for non-members.

Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival

What: Entertainment includes artists from across the globe, including a strong Australian and local contingent, in Australia's largest gathering of professional buskers.

The shows include family entertainment in Coffs Harbour City Centre, Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre; The Harbourside Markets along the harbour waterfront; the Botanic Gardens, Moonee Beach Tavern and Kids Day.

When: Tuesday, October 2 until Sunday, October 7.

Visit coffsharbourbuskers.com.

Alice in Wonderland junior

What: CHMCC Junior presents Alice in Wonderland Junior, a one-act musical for young performers.

This fast-paced stage adaptation of Alice in Wonderland features new arrangements of such classic Disney songs as I'm Late, The Un-birthday Song and Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah, in 60 minutes of action-packed fun for all the family.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Now until Friday.

Visit jettytheatre.com for more information.

Lisa Hunt

What: Lisa Hunt is an American-born, Byron Bay-based soul sensation. Her show Forever Soul (a retrospective of Motown, soul, funk and disco) has been wowing audiences here in Australia for a decade.

Lisa has performed, recorded and toured with some of the most legendary people in show business including Aussie icons such as Jimmy Barnes, Diesel, Tina Arena, Jon Stevens and Midnight Oil.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Saturday.