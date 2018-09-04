What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Friday night Funk Thieves

What: From the soulful sound of James Brown to the genius grooves of Jamiroquai, this dynamic duo will make it hard for you to control your feet.

The sound is a cocktail of reggae and rock, funk, dance and disco, throwing in the occasional original to complement the clever arrangement of covers, and keeping it anything but predictable.

DJ Brown Sugar will follow their final set.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Friday, opening at 6.30pm.

The Funk Thieves. Contributed

Australian Brass Quintet

What: The quintet members are held in the highest regard as soloists and orchestral leaders, appearing regularly all over the world and teaching at the finest tertiary institutions

Where: Coffs Harbour Education Campus, Lecture Theatre D.

When: Friday at 8pm.

Out of the Shadows

What: Walk for suicide prevention and awareness this weekend. Meet at Park Beach reserve and enjoy a walk outdoors to the harbourside.

Where: Park Beach reserve.

When: Sunday from 9.30am.

The Radiators

What: The Radiators have carved a niche in the archives of Australian rock history and shared the stage with great Aussie acts such as AC/DC, Rose Tattoo and INXS, with more than 4000 shows to their credit.

They have played their music to millions of people in Australia and recorded more than 100 original songs. Two albums have achieved platinum status and two have achieved gold and sales of more than one million units.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday.

Uncover Showcase

What: A local event designed to help new and emerging music talent gain live experience and exposure in a showcase setting. This event is open to all ages of the public to come and enjoy great music talent.

Where: The Pier Hotel.

When: Thursday, September 6 and Thursday, September 13.

To nominate for a spot on Thursday, September 13, text Terry on 0414 448 138.

Bellingen Writers Workshop and Consultations

What: Byron Writers Festival presents opportunities for writers in Bellingen to have editorial consultations or take part in a structural editing workshop.

Where: Bellingen Youth Hub.

When: Saturday. Visit goo.gl/QhyrHT

Belinda Carlisle

What: Belinda's rise to fame started when The Go-Go's formed in 1978, and recorded a number of hits including We Got The Beat and Our Lips Are Sealed before breaking up in 1985.

At this time, Belinda embarked on her hugely successful solo career and released her first solo album in 1986.

Her second album Heaven on Earth produced the worldwide hit Heaven Is A Place on Earth which became a number one in both the US and UK charts and number two on the Australian charts.

Belinda's hit albums continued into the 90s with Live Your Life, Be Free (1991), Real (1993) and A Woman And A Man (1996).

She has continued to release music in the last few years. Her current album Wilder Shores was released in 2017.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Today at 8pm.

Cost: $69 pre-sale and $79 at the door.

Belinda Carlisle. Contributed

Sydney Comedy Festival

What: The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour will be tearing up the freeways of Australia for the sixth year in a row to bring the crème de la crème of the 2018 festival to Coffs Harbour.

Expertly curated and lovingly presented, the Showcase will feature some of the festival's hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard-hitting laughter.

Boasting a line-up of veteran favourites, international stars, and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment will leave you sore from belly laughs.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Thursday, September 13 from 8-10pm.

Cost: $32.