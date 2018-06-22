What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Winter solstice family fun day

What: Celebrate the southern hemisphere Winter Solstice by enjoying a family fun afternoon. There will be entertainment, games, market stalls, food, competitions, light parade and a bonfire followed by evening entertainment.

Where: Today from 2pm to 8pm.

When: Boambee East Community Centre.

Dave Moye

What: Solo musician, Dave Moye, is a vocal/guitarist with experience performing in Australia and New Zealand. Expect a mixture of popular classics from a wide range of artists, such as Dire Straights, Paul Kelly, Van Morrison and Smashmouth. Dave has a sound to get you up dancing by blending his kaleidoscope of guitar sounds with repertoire diversity.

Where: Park Beach Bowls Club.

When: Today from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Coastal headland walk

What: Join a qualified Marine Scientist on a scenic coastal headland walk between Diggers Beach and Charlesworth Bay. Along the way you will stop at several vantage points to take in the views, and learn about the spectacular Solitary Islands Marine Park. The tour will conclude with a whale watching activity, learning about whale biology and migration, while taking part in a mini whale survey.

Where: Pacific Bay Resort.

When: Tomorrow from 10am to noon.

Visit goo.gl/GjCCzS

Living lightly: biodynamic gardening

What: Hamish Mackay is a passionate, experienced

and local biodynamics practitioner and will present a workshop to share the joys of gardening in tune with nature. This workshop will present some of the basics of biodynamic composting, and biodynamic preparations, and the differences of composting with and without biodynamic preparations.

Where: Coffs Regional Community Garden.

When: Tomorrow from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Bookings essential, visit goo.gl/UDP9AB

Mad Hatters market

What: Head out for a fun day with activities, market stalls, live music and more. Activities include art and

craft, fun things for the children to do as well as delicious food.

Where: Gale Street, Coramba.

When: Tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.