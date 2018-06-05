What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Alex Williamson - So wrong, it's wrong

What: Don't miss the latest and greatest live comedy show from the brilliantly twisted mind of the Loosest Aussie Bloke, Alex Williamson.

Alex Williamson's prolific writing sees him yearly bring a new swathe of characters, songs and stand-up comedy to life in a hilarious live solo show and has earned him a whopping three million online followers.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Visit cex.com.au

Giingan Gumbaynggirr Cultural Experience

What: The Giingan Experience takes place at an important cultural site of the Gumbaynggirr people, within the Orara East State Forest. Bask in the ambience of 360-degree views and immerse in the local Gumbaynggirr culture. Guests will experience cultural dancing, busk tucker tasting, Gumbaynggirr stories and more.

Where: Forest Sky Pier, Sealy Lookout.

When: Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm.

Telstra State SAP Championships for boys

What: The Telstra SAP State Championships for Boys is a major event for young elite football players and coaching staff in Northern NSW. It is the first significant opportunity for players from all across Northern NSW to test their playing skills against players of a similar calibre from all zones in Northern NSW.

Where: C.ex International Stadium.

When: Saturday through to Monday from 7.30am to 6.30pm daily.

Clean-up activities

What: Volunteers are needed for clean-up activities in mangrove habitat adjacent to Coffs Creek this weekend.

Hosted by the National Marine Science Centre, volunteers are needed to help collect trash.

Where: Coffs Creek.

When: Sunday from 8.30am to 11.30am.

Email bob.edgar@scu.edu.au

CLR Latin social

What: Coffs Harbour's only monthly Latin social is back again at Dish and Spoon on the Jetty Strip playing tunes to suit salsa, bachata, zouk, kizomba and tango

Where: Dish and Spoon speciality coffee.

When: Saturday from 7.30pm to midnight.

2018 Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival

What: With a focus on contemporary Australian writers, the impressive line-up of literary guests coming to the festival include cartoonist/ philosopher Michael Leunig, journalist professor Peter Greste and ABC TV book club panelist Marieke Hardy.

Along with Aboriginal historian Bruce Pascoe, music biographer Stuart Coupe and an extensive line-up of talented national, regional and local writers, the festival promises to be fun, intimate, thought-provoking, engaging and at times challenging.

With the festival presenting panel discussions, individual author sessions and workshops, featured genres will include history, romance, journalism, sci-fi, memoir and biography, young adults, fiction, music, poetry and publishing.

Whether you're a budding writer or a passionate lover of literature, don't miss this community event.

Where: Hyde St, Bellingen.

When: Friday to Sunday.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit bellingenwritersfestival.com.au

Orara Valley Fair

What: In traditional country fair flavour, the day features country live entertainment, local produce and handicraft stalls, children's games and rides.

There will also be displays and demonstrations, all located on the banks of the picturesque Orara River.

The fair is just a 15-minute scenic drive west of Coffs Harbour via Coramba Road, Upper Orara Road and Dairyville Road.

The fair features woodchopping, whip cracking, pony rides, blacksmithing, face painting, helicopter rides, carnival rides, international food stalls, farm tours, vintage machinery and more.

Where: Upper Orara Recreation Reserve, Dairyville Road.

When: Monday, June 11 from 9.30am to 4pm.

Sunday session with Lisa Hunt

What: Lisa Hunt is an American-born, Byron Bay-based soul sensation! Her show Forever Soul has been wowing audiences in Australia for a decade.

Lisa has performed, recorded and toured with some of the most legendary people in show business.

Don't miss her last Coffs Coast show for the season.

If you're ready for a fun Sunday session with singing and dancing, Lisa Hunt is not to be missed.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday from 4pm to 7pm.