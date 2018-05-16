What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Bellingen Community Markets

What: Discover over 280 diverse and colourful stalls of original art, craft, recycling, a large variety of goods, plants, fresh produce and foods, kids rides, face painting and massage along with a wide range of delicious food from around to eat on the day.

Where: Bellingen Park, Park St.

When: Saturday, from 8am to 3pm.

Julia Morris Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee Tour

What: As a woman in her extreme 30's, Julia will deliver her signature full tilt, high-octane stand up storytelling. It's trying to make sense of day to day life while trying to actually Lift and Separate.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday from 8pm to 11pm.

RSPCA Million Paws Walk

What: Support RSPCA with a 4km round trip walk with your dog. There will also be activities and attractions for everyone to enjoy including novelty competitions.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Sunday from 9am.

Register from 9am on the day or at millionpawswalk.com.au

Sunday session with P.Smurf, DJ Cost and Rates

What: P.Smurf (Lorenz Prichard) is a celebrated hip-hop MC and co-founder/manager of Big Village. Having established strong repute through his collaborative projects, Daily Meds, Reverse Polarities and Sketch the Rhyme, P.Smurf is currently focused on his solo act and debut album Playing The Blues, which was released last month.

Where: Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday from 4pm to 7pm.

Happy days 2018 tour

What: The Happy Days Tour will be the biggest yet, performing songs from the new album that shares treasured memories of family and adventure.

Where: Element Bar.

When: Sunday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

The Royal Wedding screening

What: You are cordially invited to celebrate the wedding of HRH Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Miss Meghan Markle live from St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Come dressed in fun finery, think bridesmaids, wedding guests, why not wear your wedding dress again?

Prizes will be given out for the best dressed on the night at each location so get creative.

There is a range of wedding packages available for you and your party to celebrate this historic occasion in style.

RSVP by securing your seats now for the event of the year.

Where: BCC Cinemas, Coffs Harbour.

When: Saturday from 8pm to 11.30pm.

Submerged: Stories of Australia's shipwrecks exhibition

What: An exhibition from the Australian National Maritime Museum uncovering Australia's rich shipwreck history.

Sixty-eight stories were nominated by 46 museums from around Australia and 14 of the most compelling were selected for the exhibition.

The exhibition includes a Coffs Harbour shipwreck, the collision of the Keilawarra and Helen Nicoll in 1886, which was one of the worst peacetime maritime disasters in New South Wales.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum.

When: Open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm until Saturday, July 28.

Bello Winter Music Festival

THE Bello Winter Music 2018 has announced a cracking line-up of more than 70 acts for the winter festival that fills the streets, halls, pubs and cafes of the stunning riverside town of Bellingen on the NSW Mid North Coast in July.

Deborah Conway and Willy Zeiger, Caiti Baker, William Crighton, Z-Star Trinity (UK), Jack Carty and Gus Gardiner, Perch Creek and Hot Potato Band are just some of the acts announced to join Justin Townes Earle, Lior, Lillie Mae, Thando, Tangents and the Hi Tops Brass Band.

Now in its fourth year, Bello Winter Music is an intimate, family-friendly event spreading across 14 different venues throughout Bellingen and has sold out every year.

This is a festival where you go to discover new music from across the globe and Australia in a village setting.

The program is diverse, quirky and full of surprises including one-off performances encouraging collaboration between artists.

The emphasis is on quality live music and a friendly, inclusive, community atmosphere.

Following the announcement of another stellar line-up, Bello Winter Music organisers have again named Bellingen-bred and nationally renowned singer songwriter Jack Carty as the official Patron of the unique little festival that takes over his hometown.

As festival patron, Jack will have an unmissable presence, performing throughout the four days of music, workshops and street performance.

Jack Carty will perform on opening night, Saturday and Sunday with Gus Gardener and Friday with Satellite Strings.

When: Thursday, July 12, to Sunday, July 15.

For further information, visit the website bellowintermusic.com

Vanessa Lea and Road Train

What: Vanessa Lea and her band, Road Train are one of the busiest and most respected acts who have a proven ability to delight all crowds with their authentic blend of country/Australiana, combined with a high energy performance and star quality.

They were recently nominated amongst the top five finalists in Channel C's Blue Shoe awards with their instrumental Beetroot Salad.

Don't miss their live performance on the Coffs Coast this weekend.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Saturday.