What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Young guns comedy show

What: You may not know the names Pat Doherty, Billy Darcy, Freddie McManus, George Pettifer, Joe Antar and Rohan Arneil but they are The Young Guns of Comedy. The comedians, although young, have a huge depth of talent and experience in their ranks with Billy Dary competing in the National Finals of a National Comedy Competition at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Where: The Greenhouse Tavern.

When: Sunday, May 13 from 7pm.

Cost: $10.

Waratah respite services trivia night fundraiser

What: Bring your friends and family for a fun night filled with trivia fun in a friendly competition. Meals and drinks can be purchased at the venue.

Where: Coffs Harbour Golf Club, Earl St.

When: Friday, May 11. Doors open at 6pm and trivia starts at 6.30pm.

To book, call 0438 533 822 or email admin@ waratahrespite.com.au

Beach clean up and outdoor film screening

What: The Surfrider Foundation and Coffs Harbour City Council are hosting a beach clean up and outdoor film screening at Emerald Beach Reserve. Gloves and bins will be provided for the clean up and the film will be Tomorrow, a 2017 positive and inspiring environmental documentary. Bring a picnic rug, snakes, family and friends to this free event.

Where: Emerald Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, May 11 from 5pm.

Kombu food film festival

What: Kombu Wholefoods, Bellingen's go-to for locally-grown and organic fare, is serving up food for thought. A four-course menu of uplifting documentaries will spotlight pioneers around the world devoted to responsibly producing our food, now and into the future. Films include Living The Change, Unbroken Ground, A Simpler Way and Seed.

Where: Bellingen Memorial Hall.

When: Saturday, May 12 from 1-8pm.

Bush dance

What: Enjoy a fun night out with bush dancing for all ages and families.

Where: Valla Hall, 475 Valla Rd.

When: Saturday, May 12 at 7pm.

Call 0438 714 065.

Dr Feelgood Milk and Alcohol tour

What: Formed on Canvey Island in Essex in the early 1970s, Dr Feelgood remains one of the most popular and exciting live rhythm and blues acts in the world.

The raw and uncompromising style of their performance resulted in the album Stupidity that immediately went to the number one position in the UK charts.

Dr Feelgood has also enjoyed global success with a string of hit singles including Roxette, Back in the Night, Milk and Alcohol, Down at the Doctors, She Does it Right, Going Back Home and See You Later Alligator, which gave the group their first gold record.

The current line up features the rhythm section Kevin Morris on drums and Phil Mitchell on bass, Steve Walwyn on guitar, and Robert Kane, formerly of the Animals.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Wednesday, May 16 from 7.30-11pm.

Tickets: $46 per person.

Visit cex.com.au

David Hobson and Marina Prior

What: Tenor and Soprano powerhouse legends of Opera and Musical Theatre will be performing together on stage.

David Hobson and Marina Prior join together in their own show The 2 of Us in an up close and personal mode.

Accompanied by renown pianist David Cameron, in a two-hour intimate performance, Marina and David will perform their classics from productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Hello Dolly, West Side Story, Guys and Dolls, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and La Boheme as well as favourites from their award-winning albums.

David Hobson is one of Australia's best-known operatic tenors, musical theatre performers and recording artists.

Marina Prior is regarded as Australia's leading lady of musical theatre. She is best known for her lead role in The Phantom of the Opera. She has also performed with international stars including Richard Harris and Jose Carreras.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday, May 19 from 7.30-10.15pm.

David Hobson and Marina Prior will perform in Coffs Harbour. contributed

Butterfingers

What: Australia's favourite musical misfits are back, breaking hearts and bones (mostly their own) after a 10-year hiatus from the recording studio.

With a new found vigour and a swag of new material, Butterfingers is officially back in the saddle and continuing to bend genres and the boundaries of good taste with a rare blend of obscenity, wit and charm.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Saturday, May 12 opening at 8pm.

Cost: $25.