What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Bellingen's Charlotte Wilkins, riding Diablo, makes a jump at the Show Jumping by the Sea Championship at Corindi on Sunday, November 6. Keagan Elder

Beach clean-up and outdoor film screening

What: Help to clean the environment by attending this free outdoor event with family and friends.

There will be a beach clean-up from 5-6pm, with gloves and bins provided.

It will be followed by a film screening of Tomorrow, a positive and inspiring 2017 environmental documentary.

Bring a picnic rug, snacks, family and friends.

Where: Emerald Beach Reserve.

When: Friday, May 11 from 5pm.

DIY Workshops

What: If you're looking for something creative to participate in, head to Bunnings for a series of free workshops. The workshops will teach you how to update your home interiors, and will also feature garden craft and woodwork workshops for kids. Workshops will be held every Saturday and Sunday this month.

Where: Bunnings Warehouse Coffs Harbour.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday this month.

For more information, contact Bunnings Warehouse Coffs Harbour.

Kombu food film festival

What: The team behind Bellingen's central organic and wholefoods store is screening a four-course menu of films at Bellingen Memorial Hall.

Each film spotlights individuals, families and groups around the world who have devoted themselves to positive change in how we generate and responsibly harvest our food, now and into the future.

Where: Bellingen Memorial Hall.

When: Saturday, April 12 from 1pm-8am.

Bollywood beach market

What: Enjoy live music, local produce and a taste of Bollywood at these unique markets.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Saturday from 8am to 2pm.

Dorrigo community markets

What: A small country market where locals, community organisations and regional marketeers get together to offer locals and visitors a range of tasty fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, pre-loved goods, food, jams pickles and preserves, handmade jewellery, and all manner of other goodies.

Where: Hickory St, Dorrigo.

When: Saturday from 8.30am to noon.

Julia Morris: Life and separate golden jubilee tour

What: Julia Morris returns to the stage with her new one-woman show, Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee Tour. As a woman in her extreme 30s, Julia will deliver her signature full-tilt and

high-octane stand-up storytelling. It's about trying to make sense of day to day life while trying to actually "Lift and Separate”.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday, May 18 from 7.30-9.30pm.

Visit cex.com.au.

Fastlove: A tribute to George Michael

What: Get ready for a tribute to the late global superstar who put the boom boom into your heart in the production, Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael.

The show will be packed with crowd-pleasing anthems, from Wham! classics of the new pop revival to the the star's chart-topping success of his eighties album Faith and the top tunes of the 90s and noughties.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Saturday from 7-10.30pm.

Bellingen show

What: There's something for everyone to enjoy at the Bellingen Show, from horse and cattle events to gumboot competions, arts and crafts, wood chopping, a dog show, fun run and more.

Gather the family and head out for a fun day outdoors loaded with activities to watch and participate in.

Where: Bellingen Showground.

When: From 6am to 5pm on Saturday, and 6am to 3pm on Sunday.

For more information and the schedule of events, visit bellingenshow.com.au

Coffs Harbour Cycling Charity Ride

What: The 2018 Coffs Harbour charity ride is about supporting women fleeing domestic violence through LifeHouse Care Community Services. Hoping to raise $30,000, all money will go towards increasing ongoing care and support provided by LifeHouse Care.

Where: Park Beach.

When: Saturday from 6am to 11am.

Aqwa duo

What: AQWA is a new music artist who has been busy creating her own original sound. Her voice, style and fashion fuse together deliver the complete audio-visual package. AQWA grew up on the Mid North Coast of Australia and was a nominee and performer at the Australian young achiever awards.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Saturday.

Glenreagh Community Markets

What: Held on the first Saturday of every month, the markets offer a range of bargains including bric-a-brac, candles, soaps, plants, books, collectables, knitwear, handmade and homemade goodies and more.

Where: School of Arts Hall, Glenreagh.

When: Saturday from 8am to 12.30pm.