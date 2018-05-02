What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Created from a dream: A gift of calligraphy exhibition

What: Made by the Coffs Calligraphers group in 2007 on their 20th anniversary and presented as a gift to the city, the handmade book The North Coast Regional Botanic Garden - Created from a Dream recounts the transformation of the botanic garden from a night soil depot in the early 20th century to the garden it is today.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Museum.

When: Now until Saturday, May 12.

Dorrigo community market

What: A small country market where locals, community organisations and regional marketeers get together to offer locals and visitors a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, plants, pre-loved goods, food, jams pickles and preserves, hand made jewellery, and all manner of other goodies.

Where: Hickory St, Dorrigo.

When: Saturday from 8.30am-12pm.

Glenreagh community market

What: Browse through bric-a-brac, candles, soaps, plants, old and new books, collectables, knitwear, handmade and homemade goodies and more.

There are more than 20 stalls including George's famous locally produced beef pies.

Where: School of Arts hall, 62 Coramba St, Glenreagh.

When: Saturday from 8am-12.30pm.

Introduction to Fair Isle knitting

What: This workshop is designed to teach the skills needed to start knitting Fair Isle designs and show how rewarding and fun colour work knitting is. Learn all the techniques needed while knitting a polka-dot mug cosy. You'll be taught how to read a chart, how to carry yarn across the back of your work (stranded knitting), how colour work effects tension and also which yarns are best for colour work knitting.

Where: 8 Church St, Bellingen.

When: Saturday from 1.30-4.30pm.

For more information, visit goo.gl/jjnyXH.

Harbourside market

What: Come along and discover an authentic outdoor market with a great range of local produce, tasty foods and handmade art and craft.

Where: The jetty foreshore.

When: Sunday from 8am-2pm.

Bondi Cigars at the Hoey Moey

What: With half a dozen albums under their belt already and more than a dozen years of constant touring, this award-winning quartet has well and truly worked its way into Australia's musical heart.

With a fantastic mix of blues, soul, funk and R&B, the group has maintained its status as one of this country's most in-demand touring acts, with shows numbering more than 150 each year.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday opening at 4pm.

Bondi Cigars are playing at the Hoey Moey. Contributed

What's on in May

Kombu food film festival

What: The team behind Bellingen's central organic and wholefoods store is screening a four-course menu of films at Bellingen Memorial Hall.

Each film spotlights individuals, families and groups around the world who have devoted themselves to positive change in how we generate and responsibly harvest our food, now and into the future.

Where: Bellingen Memorial Hall.

When: Saturday, April 12 from 1pm-8am.

RSPCA million paws walk

What: Whether you want to show your support for the RSPCA, help your doggy companion make some new pals, or need an excuse to walk for a cause, come along to the Coffs Coast's furriest event of the year.

There will be activities and attractions for participants to enjoy and the walk itself winds four kilometres to the beautiful Coffs Beach Jetty and back.

The walk is relatively flat and has an optional beach walk on the return leg.

Participants can enter their pet in one of the novelty competitions, with winners receiving a commemorative ribbon.

All proceeds will help assist the local RSPCA in operating the animal shelter, supporting local inspectors and providing community education regarding animal care and welfare.

Where: Lower Park Beach reserve.

When: Sunday, May 20 at 9am.

RSPCA Million Paws Walk, Coffs Harbour: The walk attracted a broad cross section of the community. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate Rob Wright

Seussical the Musical

What: Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company present Seussical the Musical.

A musical perfect for the whole family, Seussical is based on the works of Dr Seuss and weaves together his most famous tales and characters from at least 15 of his books, including the Cat in the Hat and Horton the Elephant.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Friday, May 4 until Sunday, May 27.