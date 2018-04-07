What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Music in the Garden

What: If you're looking for something relaxing to kick off Seniors Week, get yourself and the whole family down to the Botanic Garden for Morning of Music in the Gardens. The free event will have the Coffs Harbour City Orchestra playing a selection of popular classics and film music. It will be joined by the Bellingen Big Band.

Where: North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

When: Tomorrow at 10am.

For more information, call Pam Fayle on 6654 7700.

Cinematinee focus on female creatives

What: Two European delights will screen on fortnightly Thursdays at the Jetty Theatre in April, as the focus is on women both behind and in front of the camera this month at Cinematinee, in both documentary and narrative form. Screenings include the Oscar nominated documentary from Agnès Varda, Faces Places.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Fortnightly on Thursdays starting April 12.

For more information, visit jettytheatre.com.au

Four Tenors

What: The Four Tenors will perform all the favourite arias and musical theatre items on a special night in Urunga.

Where: Anchors Wharf, Urunga.

When: Wednesday, April 18.

Big screen on the green

What: Bring your picnic blankets and sleeping bags and make your way to Sawtell Golf Club for a fun family night out with an outdoor screening of The Secret Life of Pets. There will be food trucks, games, give-aways and gold coin entry for Sawtell Primary School.

Where: Sawtell Golf Club.

When: Saturday, April 21, 5pm.

The Sanctuary Helfgott Anniversary concert

What: To celebrate 30 years of Sanctuary Australia Foundation's work with refugees from all backgrounds, renowned international concert pianist David Helfgott will perform the classics. David will be joined by trombonist Rosabella Stephen.

Where: Bellingen Memorial Hall.

When: Sunday, April 22, 2.30pm.

Cost: $65.

Visit goo.gl/9fwtCu

David Helfgott will return from a European Tour to perform a benefit concert in Bellingen.

Seniors Week special - Lark in the Park

What: Move outdoors and enjoy an old-fashioned picnic with live entertainment, competitions and games. Complimentary lunch stations will be throughout the park. Participants requiring transport will be picked up by coach and returned free of charge. Bookings are essential.

Where: Bongil Bongil Reserve, Pine Creek Rd, Bonville/Raleigh.

When: Monday, April 9, from 10.30am to 2pm.

For more information or to book, call 6658 7380.

Create your own artistis journal

What: Join in and create a fabulous, memorable artist book of your own with artist Suzanne Archer.

The day will begin with the construction of your own book to work in. Bring personal travel photos and sketchbooks as reference material to get you started and don't forget to bring lots of imagination and enthusiasm.

Where: Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Gallery at the showground.

When: Tomorrow from 9.30am to 4pm.

Poker run on horseback

What: Bring your horse to Friday Creek for a fun day out on a variety of trails in the bush and rainforest catering for all levels of riding and ranging from 1km to 4km.

This event is not a race and the trails can be taken at any pace, individually or with friends.

Collect a card after each run and be in the running to win great prizes.

Where: Friday Creek.

When: Sunday, sign up at 8am for a 9am start.

Call Lyn 0419 622 994.

Maggie's dog cafe first birthday party

What: To celebrate their first birthday, Maggie's dog cafe staff are throwing a party with live music from Craig Freeman, vegan foods market stall, kids' entertainment, sales, workshops and information from representatives of the pet industry and more.

Bring your dog, enjoy a coffee and puppicino for your pooch and check out what's on offer.

Where: Maggie's dog cafe, shop and salon.

When: Tomorrow from 10am to 1pm.

Maggies dog friendly cafe Moonee.. 30 march 2017 Trevor Veale

The Black Sorrows

What: The Black Sorrows have earned the reputation as a dynamic live act. There is a level of accessibility to The Black Sorrows that can appeal to the newest of fan and they continue to be one of Australia's most enduring touring bands and a festival favourite.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Tomorrow from 4pm.

Cost: $15.

Visit hoeymoey.com.au

The Black Sorrows. Contributed

Mid North Coast woodworkers

What: Browse through a variety of wood pieces during the annual exhibition of fine woodworking. There will be woodworking demonstrations starting on the hour and half hours from 11am to 3pm.

Where: Norm Jordan Pavilion, Coffs Harbour showgrounds.

When: Today and tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.

Bookfest

What: There's thousands of books to check out during this year's Bookfest held by Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour South from old classics, children's books, collectables and everything in between. All profits will be donated to non-profit projects and programs.

Where: Coffs Harbour showgrounds exhibition hall.

When: Today until Saturday, April 14.

Bookfest at Coffs Harbour showgrounds.. 03 April 2017 Trevor Veale

Questacon science on the move

What: Open to all ages. Take the journey through an interactive exhibition and explore the principles of light, music and sound. Use interactive displays to learn about force and motion, ecology and the environment and much more.

Where: Park Beach Plaza.

When: Today until Sunday, April 29.