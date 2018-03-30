What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Easter volleyball tournament

What: Head on down to the sports stadium and the beach to watch the Easter volleyball tournament with two a side and six a side.

Where: Sportz Central.

When: Saturday and Sunday.

Cost: $350 per team.

To book a team, fill out an entry form at goo.gl/YDih7i

Easter horse ride at Glenreagh

What: Join the Richmond River Trail Horse Riding Club and head out in the Glenreagh area on trails ranging from two hours to four hours across three days. There's plenty to do for the non-riders including swimming, fishing, tennis courts and walks. There are 10 spots booked at the recreation grounds which has yards for horses, toilets and showers.

Where: Glenreagh recreation grounds.

When: Saturday and Sunday.

Call Matt on 0409 440 844.

Easter at Moonee Beach tavern

What: Head on down to Moonee Beach Tavern with the kids and family tomorrow from 10am and enjoy face painting and a fun egg hunt.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When:Sunday from 10am.

Easter at The Seaview

What: There's action-packed fun for the whole family to enjoy at The Seaview Tavern over Easter from Jolene performing tonight and a Sunday Eggstravaganza.

Tomorrow, there will be face painting for the kids from noon to 2pm and 5pm to 7pm, an Easter egg hunt at 1.30pm and 6.30pm, a jumping castle and water slide from 4.30pm weather permitting.

Where: The Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga.

When: Saturday and Sunday.

Easter at The Greenhouse Tavern

What: Looking for Easter fun? The Greenhouse Tavern has a range of activities for adults and kids from give aways, games and more.

Popular kids' entertainers The Smileys will bring fun and laughter to crowds every second Sunday of the month with Easter no exception from noon to 3pm. Tomorrow, there will be an Easter egg hunt with the Easter bunny and games to be played.

Where: The Greenhouse Tavern.

When: Sunday.

What: Pink Zinc is a dynamic four-piece that will have you shaking your moneymaker to their groove.

Whether its rock, funk, pop or blues you dig, they got it and they flaunt it.

The band has recently changed their rhythm section and is now better than ever.

Playing classic tunes from rock, blues and pop, Pink Zinc pride themselves on delivering a show that entertains everyone.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Thursday.

COMING UP

What: Now is your chance to see Thirsty Merc live on the Coffs Coast during their final shows on the Take Me Back anniversary tour.

The tour is a celebration of all the music over the last 15 years and fans can expect to hear all the hits as well as songs they've never heard the band previously perform live.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Saturday, April 21 opening at 6.30pm.

Cost: $13.30.

Visit mooneebeachtavern. com.au for more information.