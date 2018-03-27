What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Twilight food market

What: A family friendly food-only market, diverse in multicultural cuisine and lots of choices for the kids. Bring a blanket or chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment.

Where: Park Beach reserve.

When: Friday from 5-9pm.

Evening artisan market by the sea

What: Head on down to the Jetty Foreshore for a fun afternoon out with the family or friends. There will be a live DJ, face painting, jumping castle, sand picture painting, crafts, loads of food and great family atmosphere

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Saturday from 4-9pm.

Battle of the bands

What: Are you in a band or a solo musician, just itching to be heard? Then enter in the KEYS Youth Hub Battle of the Bands competition. There will be four heats and is open to all young people aged 12-22.

Where: KEYS Youth Hub.

When: Friday from 6.30-9pm.

Call 0424 871 778.

Urunga Outdoor Cinema

What: Bring the family and head on down to Urunga to enjoy an evening of entertainment and a classic movie in the outdoors. There will be an outdoor DJ set from 4.30pm followed by a screening of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial from 6.45pm. The Urunga Lions Club will host a sausage sizzle and Bellingen's Aum Noms will have a range of home-made cakes and chai. There will also be popcorn and local Deva chocolate available.

Where: Morgo St Reserve, Urunga.

When: Saturday from 4.30pm, with the movie starting at 6.45pm.

Easter at Moonee Beach Tavern

What: Head on down to Moonee Beach Tavern with the kids and family on Sunday from 10am and enjoy face painting and an egg hunt.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Sunday, April 1.

Calendar girls

What: The play is at times hysterically funny and at others sad and reflective but it is always very moving. Calendar Girls is a heartfelt, beautiful dramatic production by CHATS not to be missed.

Humour, compassion, friendship and determination are the threads that tie this inspirational story together.

Where: Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Opens on Friday at 8pm and finishes on Sunday, April 8.

Giant Easter raffle

What: Don't miss the giant raffle for your chance to win great prizes from 15mixed seafood trays, 75prawn trays, more than 90 meat trays and club vouchers and a giant Easter egg hamper.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Thursday from 5pm.

Easter horse ride at Glenreagh

What: Join the Richmond River Trail Horse Riding Club and head out in the Glenreagh area on trails ranging from two hours to four hours across three days.

There's plenty to do for the non-riders, including swimming, fishing, tennis and walks.

There are 10 spots booked at the recreation grounds, which has yards for horses, toilets and showers.

Where: Glenreagh recreation grounds.

When: Easter Friday through to Easter Sunday.

Phone Matt on 0409 440 844.

Pink Zinc

What: Pink Zinc is a dynamic four-piece that will have you shaking your moneymaker to their groove.

Whether its rock, funk, pop or blues you dig, they got it and they flaunt it.

The band has recently changed their rhythm section and is now better than ever.

Playing classic tunes from rock, blues and pop, Pink Zinc pride themselves on delivering a show that entertains everyone.

Where: The Seaview Tavern.

When: Thursday.