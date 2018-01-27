What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Don't miss the viewing of Sing at the Cinema Under the Stars.

Cinema under the stars

What: Head on down to the Coffs Harbour Showground for a free, family friendly viewing of the blockbuster movie Sing.

Bring a blanket, picnic or purchase food and non-alcholoic drinks at the event and soak up the magical atmosphere of watching a popular family film in the great outdoors.

Entertainment will get under way from 5.30pm with live music, kids activities including a circus workshop and small sided football.

Once the sun goes down the screen will light up for the feature movie.

Coffs Harbour Branch Manager, Erica Farah said "since 2008, Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars has brought families and communities together by providing free outdoor cinema events across regional NSW, and our seventh event in Coffs Harbour is expected to attract 3,500 people."

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Saturday, February 3. Entertainment starts at 5.30pm and the movie will screen at sunset.

Cost: Free.

The Eagles Stage Show

What: AN epic musical salute to America's country rock legends The Eagles is headed to Coffs Harbour. The Eagles Stage Show is a two-hour spectacular capturing the sounds and excitement of the iconic band. Featuring-all the timeless rock and roll classics that defined The Eagles as 1970's superstars, the highly acclaimed show takes the audience on a musical journey of The Eagles.

Where: North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

When: Saturday from 6pm, support act from 6.30am.

Triple J hottest 100 recovery Saturday

What: After a big Friday session with Lisa Hunt, the Triple J hottest 100 will be playing at the Hoey Moey for a perfect recovery session. Listen in to the hottest tracks from 2017 and find out which will come in at number one.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Saturday, all day.

Hottest 100 party

What: Beat the heat, head on down and listen to this years countdown at the Sawtell Hotels Hottest 100 Party.

Where: Sawtell Hotel and Fishtales restaurant.

When: Saturday from noon to 8pm.

Sawtell family market

What: Make your way through stalls offering a vast range of handmade, cards, artworks, craft, soap candles. jewellery, incense, plants, CD's /DVD's cakes, and breads. Grab a bargain with pre-loved clothing, books and other treasures.

Where: CWA Hall, 21 Elizabeth Street, Sawtell.

When: Saturday from 8am to 1pm.

Bollywood Beach market

What: Enjoy a local market with Bollywood flavour. There will be live music, local produce and much more.

Where: Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.

When: Saturday from 8am to 2pm.

Mad Hatters market

What: There's fun for the whole family at the Mad Hatters market with activities, market stalls, live music and more. Activities include canoe tours, craft activities, art workshops and food temptations on the river and in the street.

Where: Gale Street, Coramba.

When: Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Queens Baton Relay

What: Welcome the Queen's Baton as it makes it's way through Coffs Harbour and further towards the Gold Coast. The Baton will be passed through 13 baton bearers until it reaches the closing ceremony in City Square.

Where: Jordan Esplanade.

When: Thursday, February 1 from 4pm.

Visit goo.gl/uk5yQq

Harbourside markets

What: Make your way down to the foreshores, relax by the ocean and browse through stalls with a range of local produce, tasty foods, delicious coffee and handmade art and craft.

There's fun and entertainment for everyone with activities, live music and performers every week.

Bring your friends, family and even your pet as you enjoy your Sunday morning.

Where: The Jetty Foreshore.

When: Sunday from 8am to 2pm.

Tour of large Myrtles

What: Enjoy an easy summer drive with leader Barry Kemp and identify some of the many Myrtle family trees found on the North Coast. Bring a picnic basket for lunch and appreciate nature.

Where: North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

When: Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Visit goo.gl/FXX2fn

Ukelele beginners workshop

What: A two hour crash course where you will learn the basics and what you need to get started. The class is limited to 25 people, call Stephanie on 0421 346 713.

Where: CWA Hall, 21 Elizabeth Street.

When: Saturday from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Cost: $25.