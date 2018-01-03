What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Catch skilled displays at the Coffs Harbour Brick Event, featuring creations built entirely from Lego.

Coffs Harbour Brick event

What: Don't miss the creations of many talented Lego brick builders as they go on display for fans of all ages. The Coffs Harbour Brick Event is for Lego fans and will showcase more than 20 different exhibitions made from Lego bricks.

Detailed works will feature in excess of 30,000 pieces each.

Themes on display include Space and Star Wars, city with working trains, Wild West, operating technical vehicles and more.

There will also be a build and play table, along with creation walls for children and adults of all ages.

Retail outlets will be offering fans all the latest in LEGO® products, games, merchandise and jewellery creations.

Where: Norm Jordan Pavilion at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Saturday, January 20, and Sunday, January 21, from 9am-3.30pm.

Cost: Adults $14.50, children (5-15yrs) $9.50, family $53 and children under three free.

Visit brickevents.iwanna ticket.com.au or buy tickets at the door.

BBQ and yarn up

What: Hosted by the Gumbaynggirr Cultural Centre, the yarn up is a chance to sign a petition to get a Gumbaynggirr Cultural Centre up and running at the old Deep Sea Fishing Club.

Where: The Jetty Foreshores.

When: Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Austen Tayshus

What: Don't miss the Australian comedy legend Austen Tayshus whose famous track Australiana is still, three decades after being released, the highest selling single in Australian recording history.

He has performed over 10,000 shows in nightclubs, universities, comedy clubs, pubs and theatres throughout Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, USA, Fiji and Bali.

Where: The Pier Hotel.

When: Sunday from 8pm to 11pm.

Austen Tayshus. AIKMAN AMOS

Coffs Harbour Lions club car boot sale

What: Come along and browse through stalls while snacking on a sausage sizzle or bacon and egg sandwich.

You never know what goodies and treasures you'll find.

Where: The Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tomorrow from 7am-noon.

Valla expressions

What: The exhibit, Valla Expressions, has brought together an eclectic mix of artists each having a different way of approaching their artwork. There's ceramics, jewellery, paintings, photography, wood furniture and sculptures from local artists.

Where: Community hall Valla Beach.

When: Saturday 10am to 3pm.

Fake Gnus

What: Come along to enjoy the beautiful surrounds and have a listen to the eclectic sounds of this local band with music by a Santana, Steely Dan, both the Claptons and many others. Bar food available as well as jumping castle for the kids.

Where: Safety Beach golf club.

When: Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.

The Buggy Brothers

What: Whether you like to mosh and sweat, dance and groove, or just sit and watch, The Buggy Brothers have your musical tastes covered.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Friday, opening at 6.30pm.