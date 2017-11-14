What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Menu
Bellingen community markets.
Bellingen community markets.
Rachel Vercoe
by

Bellingen Community Markets

What: Discover more than 280 diverse stalls with a focus on handmade/grown and recycling. Taste a wide range of delicious multicultural hot and cold food and don't miss live music by the South Arm Band on stage from 10am.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Saturday from 8am-3pm.

Sustainable Living Festival

What: An all-day event aiming to inspire, empower and celebrate all things sustainable. Explore a worldof hands-on fun withcool, clever, crafty and free all-day drop-in workshops.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

When: Saturday from 9am-2pm.

The Coffs Coast Sustainable Living Festival will be held at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.
The Coffs Coast Sustainable Living Festival will be held at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

Marine Discovery Series

What: Listen in to Dr Melinda Coleman talk about restoring underwater forests.

Where: National Marine Science Centre.

When: Tomorrow from 6.30-7.30pm.

Southern Cross University, National Marine Science Centre.
Southern Cross University, National Marine Science Centre.

Twilight Food Market

What: Enjoy the afternoon outdoors with family, friends, dogs and delicious food. The food only market offers a vast range of food with a multicultural cuisine.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5-9pm.

The Twilight Food Markets will be held on the Park Beach Foreshores tonight.
The Twilight Food Markets will be held on the Park Beach Foreshores tonight.

Dorrigo Plateau Fibre Group

What: A friendly group of adults meeting every Thursday to share their love of weaving, spinning, knitting and other fibre-related activities. Bring your current projects and share your skills. Equipment and materials are available.

Where: Scout Hall on the corner of Hickory and Cedar streets in Dorrigo.

When: Every Thursday from 10am-2pm.

Cost: Free the first week and $5 after.

For more information, call 6657 1810.

Uncle Jed

What: Don't miss the one-off homecoming Christmas show. The Hoey crowd can expect to hear some of Uncle Jed's old originals, favourite covers and maybe even a few new ones that never left the studio.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, opening at 3pm.

Cost: $10.

Uncle Jed will play at the Hoey Moey.
Uncle Jed will play at the Hoey Moey.

Billy cart building workshop

What: Build your own billy cart with supplied tools and materials and go in the running to win prizes.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Friday and Saturday from 5.30pm.

Moonee Beach Tavern.
Moonee Beach Tavern.

Upper Orara Hall garage sale

What: A community garage sale and more. Enjoy morning tea and a sausage sizzle while browsing through the goodies on sale. There will also be a food hamper raffle and all funds raised will go back into the hall.

Where: Upper Orara Hall.

When: Saturday, November 25 from 8am-midday.

Toy run

What: Grab your motorbike and join the 24th Coffs Harbour Toy Run organised by The Salvation Army. Bring a new toy, gift card, tinned food or donation and help the Salvo's put smiles on children's faces.

Where: Meet at North Beach Bowling Club and ride to the Coffs Jetty Foreshore.

When: Sunday, December 10, meet at 11am for an 11.30am departure.

Don't miss the Salvation Army Toy Run.
