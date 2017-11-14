What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Bellingen Community Markets
What: Discover more than 280 diverse stalls with a focus on handmade/grown and recycling. Taste a wide range of delicious multicultural hot and cold food and don't miss live music by the South Arm Band on stage from 10am.
Where: Bellingen Park.
When: Saturday from 8am-3pm.
Sustainable Living Festival
What: An all-day event aiming to inspire, empower and celebrate all things sustainable. Explore a worldof hands-on fun withcool, clever, crafty and free all-day drop-in workshops.
Where: Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.
When: Saturday from 9am-2pm.
Marine Discovery Series
What: Listen in to Dr Melinda Coleman talk about restoring underwater forests.
Where: National Marine Science Centre.
When: Tomorrow from 6.30-7.30pm.
Twilight Food Market
What: Enjoy the afternoon outdoors with family, friends, dogs and delicious food. The food only market offers a vast range of food with a multicultural cuisine.
Where: Park Beach Reserve.
When: Friday from 5-9pm.
Dorrigo Plateau Fibre Group
What: A friendly group of adults meeting every Thursday to share their love of weaving, spinning, knitting and other fibre-related activities. Bring your current projects and share your skills. Equipment and materials are available.
Where: Scout Hall on the corner of Hickory and Cedar streets in Dorrigo.
When: Every Thursday from 10am-2pm.
Cost: Free the first week and $5 after.
For more information, call 6657 1810.
Uncle Jed
What: Don't miss the one-off homecoming Christmas show. The Hoey crowd can expect to hear some of Uncle Jed's old originals, favourite covers and maybe even a few new ones that never left the studio.
Where: The Hoey Moey.
When: Sunday, opening at 3pm.
Cost: $10.
Billy cart building workshop
What: Build your own billy cart with supplied tools and materials and go in the running to win prizes.
Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.
When: Friday and Saturday from 5.30pm.
Upper Orara Hall garage sale
What: A community garage sale and more. Enjoy morning tea and a sausage sizzle while browsing through the goodies on sale. There will also be a food hamper raffle and all funds raised will go back into the hall.
Where: Upper Orara Hall.
When: Saturday, November 25 from 8am-midday.
Toy run
What: Grab your motorbike and join the 24th Coffs Harbour Toy Run organised by The Salvation Army. Bring a new toy, gift card, tinned food or donation and help the Salvo's put smiles on children's faces.
Where: Meet at North Beach Bowling Club and ride to the Coffs Jetty Foreshore.
When: Sunday, December 10, meet at 11am for an 11.30am departure.