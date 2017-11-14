What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Bellingen Community Markets

What: Discover more than 280 diverse stalls with a focus on handmade/grown and recycling. Taste a wide range of delicious multicultural hot and cold food and don't miss live music by the South Arm Band on stage from 10am.

Where: Bellingen Park.

When: Saturday from 8am-3pm.

Sustainable Living Festival

What: An all-day event aiming to inspire, empower and celebrate all things sustainable. Explore a worldof hands-on fun withcool, clever, crafty and free all-day drop-in workshops.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

When: Saturday from 9am-2pm.

The Coffs Coast Sustainable Living Festival will be held at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden. Rob Cleary / Seen Australia

Marine Discovery Series

What: Listen in to Dr Melinda Coleman talk about restoring underwater forests.

Where: National Marine Science Centre.

When: Tomorrow from 6.30-7.30pm.

Southern Cross University, National Marine Science Centre. Trevor Veale

Twilight Food Market

What: Enjoy the afternoon outdoors with family, friends, dogs and delicious food. The food only market offers a vast range of food with a multicultural cuisine.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Friday from 5-9pm.

The Twilight Food Markets will be held on the Park Beach Foreshores tonight. Contributed

Dorrigo Plateau Fibre Group

What: A friendly group of adults meeting every Thursday to share their love of weaving, spinning, knitting and other fibre-related activities. Bring your current projects and share your skills. Equipment and materials are available.

Where: Scout Hall on the corner of Hickory and Cedar streets in Dorrigo.

When: Every Thursday from 10am-2pm.

Cost: Free the first week and $5 after.

For more information, call 6657 1810.

Uncle Jed

What: Don't miss the one-off homecoming Christmas show. The Hoey crowd can expect to hear some of Uncle Jed's old originals, favourite covers and maybe even a few new ones that never left the studio.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, opening at 3pm.

Cost: $10.

Uncle Jed will play at the Hoey Moey. Contributed

Billy cart building workshop

What: Build your own billy cart with supplied tools and materials and go in the running to win prizes.

Where: Moonee Beach Tavern.

When: Friday and Saturday from 5.30pm.

Moonee Beach Tavern. Trevor Veale

Upper Orara Hall garage sale

What: A community garage sale and more. Enjoy morning tea and a sausage sizzle while browsing through the goodies on sale. There will also be a food hamper raffle and all funds raised will go back into the hall.

Where: Upper Orara Hall.

When: Saturday, November 25 from 8am-midday.

Toy run

What: Grab your motorbike and join the 24th Coffs Harbour Toy Run organised by The Salvation Army. Bring a new toy, gift card, tinned food or donation and help the Salvo's put smiles on children's faces.

Where: Meet at North Beach Bowling Club and ride to the Coffs Jetty Foreshore.

When: Sunday, December 10, meet at 11am for an 11.30am departure.